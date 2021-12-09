Biden Likely To Announce Meet Between Russia, 4 NATO Members To Address Moscow's Complaint

US President Joe Biden, on Wednesday, stated that he is likely to announce by the end of this week, a ministerial meeting between Russia, the US and four key NATO countries to discuss Moscow’s concerns about the military alliance’s activities in estern Europe. For the past few months, the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) has bolstered its presence in the Black Sea and the Crimean Peninsula, irking the Russian Federation. Earlier on Tuesday, the country’s President Vladimir Putin sought assurance from his American counterpart, Joe Biden, that NATO would not expand eastwards and refrain from making any attempts at invading Ukraine.

Interestingly, Ukraine has expressed concerns about a possible Russian invasion as early as next month. As many as 94,000 Russian troops are currently stationed at the Russia-Ukraine border. Meanwhile, Biden said that he hopes that the meeting, scheduled for Friday, could help bring down the “tensions” in the region. Further buttressing his stance, Biden said the United States is going to unilaterally use force to confront Russia for invading Ukraine was not in the cards right now.

Furthermore, Biden described his call with Putin and said, "It was polite, but I made it very clear. If he invades Ukraine, there will be severe consequences, severe consequences. Economic consequences like you've never seen. I am confident he got the message."

NATO chief warns Russia on invading Ukraine

In a stern warning to Russia, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said that any attempts to invade Ukraine will have 'consequences'. This comes as Russia, this year, has amassed large and unusual concentrations of forces in the region, including heavy capabilities like tanks, drones, artillery, armoured units, electronic warfare systems and combat-ready troops, said the NATO chief during his official visit to Latvia. He further accused Moscow of a military build-up that he said is "unprovoked or unexplained." Moreover, he stressed that such military concentrations raise regional tensions and risk miscalculations.

"If Russia uses force against Ukraine that will have costs, that would have consequences," Stoltenberg said, ahead of a meeting of the 30-nation military organization's foreign ministers.

(Image: AP)

(With inputs from AP)