Biden Likely To Dial China's Xi Jinping This Week Over Ukraine War After COVID Recovery

US President Joe Biden is expected to hold a telephonic conversation with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, presumably after recovering from a COVID-19 infection. Biden during a presser on July 21 had expressed the intention to engage in a direct phone call with Xi "within the next 10 days." He has said, "I think I will be talking to Chinese President Xi Jinping within the next 10 days. However, last week (July 21) he tested positive for COVID-19, experiencing mild symptoms.

The 79-year-old is currently under 5-day isolation in his residence and will leave for office once he tests negative, White House press secretary Karin Jean-Pierre. Following Biden contracting the virus, Chinese state media conveyed a message by Xi, saying that he had expressed "sympathy" and wished "speedy recovery" for POTUS.

Meanwhile, the date and details of the phone call have not been revealed by the White House. However, Biden on Monday stated that he is still expecting a confirmation from Beijing over the conversation, which he intends to hold by "the end of this week."

Notably, the potential phone conversation will be the second such after the beginning of the Russian war. The rift between Washington and Beijing has widened in the past couple of months given China's negligence to publicly deplore the "unjust" war in eastern Europe. The call between the leadership of the two largest global economies will also come after defence secretaries of both sides directly chastised each other at the Shangri-La Dialogue held in Singapore last month.

China irked over US lawmaker's visit to Taiwan

The announcement of the meeting comes after China expressed strong resistance against the visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan. Beijing, in response, threatened "strong consequences" provided Pelosi paid a diplomatic visit to the island nation, which China claims to be a breakaway part of its mainland under the 'One China Policy.' Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian on Tuesday dubbed the potential visit as a "grave violation" of the principles and stipulations of three China-US communique.

Meanwhile, as reported by The Hill, Biden's administration hinted that there could be a waiver of some Donald Trump-era sanctions imposed on Beijing to counter blasting inflation, despite push back from labour unions. However, the American President did not outline what he would say exactly to Xi.

