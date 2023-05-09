Biden Lingers Behind Trump In New Poll. Will Americans Let Him 'finish' The Job?

US President Joe Biden has a tricky crowd to please as he launches his electoral campaign hoping for a reelection. Biden, who will be locking horns with his predecessor Donald Trump among other rivals in the 2024 polls, is witnessing his overall approval ratings dip as millions of Americans raise eyebrows over his rising octogenarian age.

A survey conducted by Washington Post and ABC News has found that Trump is leading the race to the White House in terms of public approval, compared to Biden, who is trailing six points behind. For the 80-year-old, this specific poll brings utter humiliation. It shows that his rate of approval has plummetted from 42% in February to just 36%, a figure that is the lowest in any poll conducted by the two media outlets so far.

Poll results show Trump taking the lead

On the other hand, 44% of American adults have confirmed that they would "probably", if not "definitely" vote for Trump, a figure that is 6% higher than that of Biden. The remaining 18% are yet to make up their mind. On the matters of US economy, 54% voters said that they believe Trump handled things better than his rival during his presidential term, while 36% said that the economy thrived under the Biden-Harris administration.

But this isn't all. The incumbent president's mental acuity has also come into question, with 63% of people agreeing that he lacks the aptitude to continue his presidential reign and 62% stating that his physical fitness is not up to par. The poll results not only reveal the obstacles that lay on Biden's road to the Oval Office, but also how his presidential re-run announcement failed to spark enthusiasm among Americans.

Every generation has a moment where they have had to stand up for democracy. To stand up for their fundamental freedoms. I believe this is ours.



That’s why I’m running for reelection as President of the United States. Join us. Let’s finish the job. https://t.co/V9Mzpw8Sqy pic.twitter.com/Y4NXR6B8ly — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 25, 2023

Earlier in April, he declared via a video that he will be contesting again in 2024 and will require support from voters who can allow him to “finish this job". On the other hand, Trump's White House bid came much earlier, and mostly focused on his vision to "make America great again.".