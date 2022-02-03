Biden, Macron Affirm Support For Kyiv Against Russia's Military Build-up Around Ukraine

United States President Joe Biden on Wednesday spoke with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron over the telephone and both sides affirmed their support for Kyiv against Russia’s military build-up near the Ukrainian border. As tensions continue to escalate with reports stating that Moscow has amassed 100,000 troops near the border with Ukraine, the US has also formally announced the deployment of 3,000 American troops to back the NATO forces in eastern Europe. Both Biden and Macron, who have called for diplomacy to resolve the situation, have publicly reiterated support for Ukraine’s sovereignty.

According to the readout of Biden-macron phonecall on 2 February, the White House stated that the leaders spoke “regarding Russia’s continued military build-up on Ukraine’s borders. The two leaders affirmed their support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and reviewed our ongoing coordination on both diplomacy and preparations to impose swift and severe economic costs on Russia should it further invade Ukraine.” French and US presidents “greed their teams will stay in close touch, including in consultation with NATO Allies and EU partners, on our coordinated and comprehensive approach to managing these issues,” added the White House statement.

Biden’s call with Macron came after the French President did not rule out the possibility of him visiting Russia to discuss the crisis over Ukraine with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin. However, as the Russia-Ukraine conflict continues to escalate, Macron added that his plans to visit Russia would depend on the progress made in the upcoming telephone talks with other world leaders.

According to The Telegraph, during a visit to Tourcoing in northern France, Macron said, “I do not exclude anything” while referring to the possibility of a Russian visit to discuss the current situation. As per the report, the French President added, “The most important thing is to firstly continue the European coordination and continue the exchanges with both President Putin and President Zelensky”.

US to deploy 3,000 troops to Romania, Germany, Poland

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the US also announced that it will move around 3,000 military members to Romania, Poland, and Germany “in response to Russia's continuing build-up of forces on its western border with Ukraine and in Belarus,” said US Department of defence or Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby in a news conference. He added that the “move demonstrates America's commitment to the defence of NATO allies.”

Kirby noted that the Russian side has deployed a “full range of military capabilities” on its western border. The Pentagon spokesperson said that even though US officials still think Putin has ‘not made up his mind’ to invade Ukraine again, “he certainly has the capabilities needed to do so”.

"The current situation demands that we reinforce the deterrent and defensive posture on NATO's eastern flank," Kirby added.

.@PentagonPresSec: The United States will soon move additional forces to Romania, Poland, and Germany. I want to be very clear about something: these are not permanent moves. pic.twitter.com/SnQnGnCvwN — Department of Defense 🇺🇸 (@DeptofDefense) February 2, 2022

(Image: AP)

