Joe Biden Maintains Lead Over Donald Trump Ahead Of Presidential Election: Survey

US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden maintained a lead over President Donald Trump among potential voters nationally, according to two separate polls conducted recently. The survey conducted by Washington Post and ABC News showed that the former US Vice President had a 10 per cent point advantage over Trump.

According to the Washington Post, Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris had 54 per cent support among likely voters compared toTrump and Vice President Mike Pence at 44 per cent. The survey revealed that among the registered voters, the Democratic candidate had a 53 per cent to 43 per cent lead. As per the report, Biden is ahead of his Republican counterpart by 65 per cent to 34 per cent among the women surveyed, while 55 per cent of men polled supported Trump compared with 42 per cent for Biden.

Both the polls were conducted over phone after the death of US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and before Trump’s nomination of federal Judge Amy Coney Barrett on September 26. According to the polls, Biden led Trump by eight points on the question of who was more trusted to handle the next appointment to the Supreme Court.

Trump, Biden prepare for 1st presidential debate

Meanwhile, with US Presidential elections just around the corner, Biden and Trump have been criticising each other during their campaign speeches. While the Democratic leader has been slamming Trump’s handling of coronavirus pandemic, the US President has been criticising Biden’s record on trade. Ahead of the first debate-stage matchup between both the leaders, each campaign is also promising a stark contrast in policy, personality and preparation.

According to AP, while Trump has decided to skip any formal preparation, Biden’s team believes that the significance of debate may be exaggerated, although the Democratic leader has been aggressively preparing to take on the president. Biden and Trump are scheduled to meet to on the debate stage for the first time on September 29 at Case Western Reserve University and the Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio. The 90-minute event will be moderated by Fox News host Chris Wallace and it is also the first of three scheduled presidential debates.

