Biden Makes Coronavirus Vaccine Available For All US Citizens From April 19

On Tuesday, US President Joe Biden announced that every adult in the US will be eligible for COVID-19 Vaccination by April 19-- two weeks prior to May 1 deadlines that Biden had targeted previously. While addressing the White House Biden cleared all the confusing rules. The President also urged senior citizens across the country to get vaccinated before eligibility expanded to all adults on April 19.

'150 million doses in 75 days': Biden

Biden tweeted and shared the news that during his 75 days in office 150 million doses of the vaccine had been administered with 75 per cent of senior citizens having received at least one shot. He said that he expects 200 million vaccinations to be done by the time he completes 100 days in the term.

Biden urges to follow COVID Norms

However, during his address, the President warned that coronavirus cases in the US continue to rise with deadly new variants spreading rapidly. He urged people to continue following social distancing and wear masks as it will take several more months for most adults to be fully vaccinated.

"Let me be deadly earnest with you. We aren't at the finish line. We still have a lot of work to do. We're still in a life-and-death race against this virus. Until we get more people vaccinated we need everyone to wash their hands, socially distance and mask up in a recommended mask from the CDC," he said, reported ANI

Despite the progress we’re making as a nation, I want every American to know in no uncertain terms that the fight against COVID-19 isn’t over. pic.twitter.com/gZTkXC7czX — President Biden (@POTUS) April 6, 2021

'US will share excess vaccine': Biden

Earlier, Biden visited a vaccination centre in Alexandria, Virginia. The US President said that by the end of summer, the US will share excess vaccine doses with other countries tentatively.

"My hope is before the summer is over, I'm talking to you all about how we have even access to more vaccines than we need to take care of every American, and we're helping other poor countries, countries around the world that don't have the money, the time, the expertise. Until this vaccine is available to the world and we're beating back the virus in other countries we're not really completely safe," Biden said.

(With ANI Inputs)

(Image Credits: AP)