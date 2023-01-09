Biden Makes First Trip As US President To Mexico Border Amid Restrictions

US President Joe Biden, on Sunday, January 8, visited El Paso, Texas, and made his first-ever trip to the US-Mexico border as commander-in-chief since being sworn into office. Biden appeared on the Southern border amid the ongoing backlash against his administration's failure to tighten border security and deter thousands of Central- and South Americans from crossing illegally into the United States.

US President was seen walking on the muddy grounds as he inspected a busy port of entry during his first trip since assuming the presidency two years. Biden spoke to the border security officers, understanding how they inspected and searched the vehicles for drugs, money, and other contraband, according to the Associated Press. He also travelled across a street by abandoned buildings and a small playground.

“They need a lot of resources. We’re going to get it for them," Biden said, as he spoke with border officials.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott, a Republican, gave President Biden a letter. The content of the letter mentioned that the “chaos” at the border was a “direct result” of his administration's failure to enforce federal laws, AP noted. Biden, during his tour, took the letter out of his jacket pocket and told reporters: “I haven’t read it yet.” Biden's schedule also involved a visit to the El Paso County Migrant Services Center and a meeting with the nonprofits and religious groups that support immigration.

Today, I’m traveling to El Paso to visit the border and meet with local leaders.



Our border communities represent the best of our nation’s generosity and we’re going to get them more support while expanding legal pathways for orderly immigration and limiting illegal immigration. — President Biden (@POTUS) January 8, 2023

Biden's Sunday border visit comes as his administration has been fighting in the court to end Title 42. “I don’t like Title 42,” Biden had told reporters during a speech at the White House this week ahead of the visit when asked why it’s taken him so long to visit the border. His administration on Thursday announced an immigration program expanding Title 42, the controversial Trump-era public health restrictions that has been exploited as a tool to control the immigration situation at the border. The code has been used as a legal justification by the Biden administration to turn away asylum seekers at the border on public health grounds.

People come to America legally to seek new opportunity, flee oppression, or chase their American dream. That's the story of so many of families.



And it’s why we need to expand legal pathways for orderly immigration. We can do this all while limiting illegal immigration. — President Biden (@POTUS) January 8, 2023

70,000 expelled under Title 42

The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) continues to fight multiple court orders to end the Title 42 public health order. Biden administration has been planning to return all noncitizens under the Department’s Title 8 immigration authorities. It also announced measures to improve border security, limit irregular migration, and create additional safe and orderly processes for those fleeing South America.

DHS is also in the process of establishing new parole processes for Cubans, Haitians, and Nicaraguans, modeled on similar processes for Venezuelans and Ukrainians, for safe, orderly, and lawful pathways to the United States. It has also been working on enhancing the use of "expedited removal" of illegal immigrants under Title 8 authorities if they cannot be processed under the Title 42 public health order.

Since Biden took office, more than 227,000 migrants have been stopped by border agents in September, and an estimated 70,000 have since been expelled under Title 42.

On Sunday, Biden's motorcade arrived on the highway that parallels the Rio Grande and the Southern border. He was later spotted walking along the iron border fence, speaking with the agents. He was expected to spend about three hours there. White House officials reportedly informed that Bide met with federal, state, and local officials and community leaders to delve into the migration challenges faced by those fleeing Venezuela, Nicaragua, Haiti, and Cuba. Biden on Thursday, this week, unveiled new immigration programmes that involve the intake of up to 30,000 migrants per month from these four countries.