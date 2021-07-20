Biden Meets Jordan's King Abdullah, Calls Him A 'good, Loyal, Decent Friend'

US President Joe Biden on July 19 met with Jordan’s King Abdullah at the Oval Office in the White House who is also a key American ally in a vulnerable region. Biden and Jordan king’s meet is reportedly expected to be the first of the three scheduled in-person talks of the US President with Middle East leaders. Abdullah, whose image suffered a blow in April involving his half-brother, Prince Hamza amid palace crisis, met with Biden for the first time since the Democratic president took office on January 20. Biden also called Abdullah, “good, loyal, decent friend”.

During the picture-taking session, Biden said he wanted to hear about the latest developments in the Middle East from Abdullah and told the Jordan’s King, “You've always been there, and we will always be there for Jordan...You live in a tough neighbourhood.” In reply, Abdullah acknowledged the series of challenges in the region and told the US President, “You can always count on me, my country and many of our colleagues in the region.”

I met today with His Majesty King Abdullah II of Jordan to express my gratitude for his steadfast friendship and consult with him on a range of challenges and opportunities in the Middle East. The U.S.-Jordan strategic partnership is as important as ever. pic.twitter.com/FN9oNiHxtJ — President Biden (@POTUS) July 19, 2021

Biden discusses the delivery of COVID-19 vaccines

In the meeting, US President announced the delivery of over 500,000 COVID-19 vaccines to Jordan and both leaders also weighed in on the US-Jordan defence relationship, the Syrian crisis. As per the readout of the meeting provided by the White House, “President Biden confirmed unwavering U.S. support for Jordan and His Majesty’s leadership. He was proud to announce the delivery of over 500,000 COVID-19 vaccines to Jordan, underscoring the U.S. commitment to bringing the same urgency to international vaccination efforts that we have demonstrated at home.”

“President Biden commended the important role Jordan plays in the wider stability of the region and welcomed the recent trilateral summit in Baghdad between Iraq, Jordan, and Egypt. The two leaders discussed the enormous challenges in Syria and the importance of a broad humanitarian initiative to reach all Syrians in need,” the White House said.

“President Biden reaffirmed that his administration looks forward to strengthening bilateral cooperation in multiple areas over the coming months, including the promotion of economic opportunities that will be vital for a bright future in Jordan,” it added.

