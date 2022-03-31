Biden Meets Parents Of Ex-Marine Detained In Russia; Commits To Secure His Release: WH

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Wednesday confirmed that US President Joe Biden met with the parents of Trevor Reed, a former Marine officer imprisoned in Russia. In a statement, Psaki informed that Biden on Wednesday met with Joey and Paula Reed and reiterated his commitment to continue work to secure the release of Trevor and other Americans illegally detained by Moscow.

"During their meeting, the President reiterated his commitment to continue to work to secure the release of Trevor, Paul Whelan, and other Americans wrongfully held in Russia and elsewhere, and to provide all possible assistance until they and others are free and returned home to their families who are advocating so passionately for their release," Psaki said in a statement.

Reed's parents travelled from Granbury in Texas to Washington DC earlier this week to seek an in-person meeting with Biden. This was the second interaction with the US President after they held a phone conversation earlier in March when Biden went to Texas. On Wednesday evening, the couple met with Biden along with other senior administration officials in the Oval Office, the family's spokesperson, Jonathan Franks told the Associated Press.

"We couldn't have asked for more," Joey Reed said after meeting with Biden, as quoted by Politico.

Psaki also informed that Biden's national security team will maintain regular contact with the Reeds and other families whose members have been "held hostage" abroad. The Reeds also voiced concern about their son's health in the Moscow jail and expressed support for the idea of a prisoner swap on Wednesday while speaking to CNN. Images surfaced from early Wednesday showed the doting parents holding a placard while standing in front of the White House that read "Free Trevor Reed. Prisoner or Russia since 2019."

US National Security Advisor (NSA) Jake Sullivan was one of the participants during Biden's meeting with The Reeds. "He expressed our commitment to bringing Trevor home," Psaki said, citing Sullivan. The US NSA had earlier met with the Reeds in December. "We understand the pain felt by all of Trevor's family and friends who are enduring the nightmare of his absence, which we are committed to bringing to an end," the WH spokesperson added.

Who is Trevor Reed?

An ex-US Marine, Trevor was arrested in 2019 for assaulting police officers who were driving him to a police station in Moscow. He was initially detained after he got "heavily drunk" and blacked out. The 30-year-old was later convicted of what the Russian court described as "endangering life and health" of local police officers. In 2020 Reed was sentenced to 9 years in a Russian prison.

Reed has remained in prison for over two years now. Both Trevor and his family have denied all allegations slapped against him. Moreover, US ambassador to Russia, John Sullivan has condemned the Russian court's verdict as "absurd."

On Wednesday, the former Marine launched his second hunger strike in the prison where he is serving a nine-year sentence. His decision came in protest against his solitary confinement and the poor medical care that was being offered, Reed's attorney Sergei Nikitenkov confirmed, as cited by RFERL. Reed was earlier taken to hospital after his family claimed their son contracted Tuberculosis from an infected inmate. Soon after the report of the hunger strike came out, the US State Department informed that the US embassy in Moscow is pressing for consular access to Reed and other Americans detained or incarcerated in Russia.

(Image: AP)