Biden Meets Singapore PM Lee Hsien To Discuss Indo-Pacific, ASEAN And Situation In Ukraine

Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Tuesday arrived at the White House to meet US President Joe Biden to discuss their collaboration in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). During a press conference, the US President and Singapore PM issued a statement where Biden stated that he is proud of the partnership that exists between Singapore and the United States. He stated that both the nations are working together to maintain a rules-based international order and advance a free and open Indo-Pacific future.

The US President also said that Prime Minister Lee and he share a commitment to ASEAN as a whole, and its significance in everything they do, as they look to the future. He also announced that he will host the ASEAN leaders for a Special Summit in Washington, D.C. this spring. Biden claimed that in the South China Sea, both Singapore and the United States are dedicated to freedom of navigation and unrestricted maritime trade.

He also expressed concerns about North Korea's ballistic missile launches and stated that both the US and Singapore call on North Korea to stop provocations and return to the negotiating table for meaningful and long-term engagement. He also said that the US and Singapore want Myanmar's military leadership to immediately adopt the ASEAN Five-Point Consensus and return Burma to its democratic transition path. He further said that they have a shared vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific and the US-Singapore alliance is critical to achieving that goal.

US has played an essential role in Asia-Pacific for nearly 80 years: Singapore PM

Meanwhile, Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong stated that for nearly 80 years, the United States has played an essential and beneficial role in Asia-Pacific and through their words and deeds and Singapore has continuously backed a strong US presence in the area. He claimed that they have strong people-to-people contacts as well as extensive bilateral collaboration on economic, defence, and security concerns. He also discussed Biden's recent visit to Europe amid the Ukraine crisis.

PM Lee stated that he discussed with President Biden about the steps Singapore has taken to limit Russia's ability to wage war against Ukraine, claiming that war in Ukraine has implications for the Asia-Pacific. He said that in their region too, there are potential battlegrounds and sensitive problems that, if not handled properly, might lead to open conflict. He then said it is important to open channels of communication between countries.

Image: @POTUS/Twitter