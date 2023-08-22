Biden Mirrors Plight Of Maui Wildfire Survivors; 'Firemen Ran Into My Home To Save Jill'

US President Joe Biden, during his visit to the devastated island of Maui on Monday, told the survivors that he could relate to their plight as their homes were charred in the overwhelming tragedy. Biden said that years ago, the firefighters 'ran into flames' at his own home to rescue the US First Lady Jill Biden.

Biden has been recapitulating the tale of the fire in the kitchen of his Wilmington, Del., home for over several years. The local fire department had previously stated that the fire in Biden's home “could be considered insignificant” as it was doused. “Luckily, we got it pretty early. The fire was under control in 20 minutes," local fire chief George Lamborn, at the time, had told the Associated Press.

The Maui wildfires, deadliest in over a century, caused widespread destruction on Aug. 8 killing at least 114 people.

Join the First Lady and I as we participate in a community event with leaders, survivors, families, and organizations following devastating wildfires on Maui, Hawai'i. https://t.co/HJ0IOPUQBa — President Biden (@POTUS) August 22, 2023

“I don’t want to compare difficulties, but we have a little sense — Jill and I — what it’s like to lose a home,” 80-year-old president Biden told the Lahaina residents during the visit. “Years ago now — 15 years ago — I was in Washington doing ‘Meet the Press.’ It was a sunny Sunday and lightning struck at home on a little lake that is outside of our home — not on a lake, a big pond,” the US Presdient stressed.

Earlier today, Jill and I paid our respects at the sacred site of Mokuʻula and participated in a blessing ceremony with Native Hawaiian leaders.



In times like these, marred by struggle and strife, we turn to prayer to seek guidance, bolster our faith, and brace our spirts. pic.twitter.com/v2IzAgxkm2 — President Biden (@POTUS) August 22, 2023

The devastation Jill and I saw today was overwhelming.



The country grieves with you, stands with you, and will do everything it takes to recover, rebuild, and respect culture and traditions when the rebuilding takes place. pic.twitter.com/3myqlzgtLU — President Biden (@POTUS) August 22, 2023

'Almost lost my wife, my 67 Corvette and my cat': Biden

Joe Biden said that the lightning struck a wire that ran underneath his home causing spark in the heating and air conditioning ducts. "And to make a long story short, I almost lost my wife, my ’67 Corvette and my cat," said the US President. The latter then added that the firefighters who responded to the fire “ran into flames to save my wife and save my family. Not a joke.” He continued that the federal government will help the residents to restore the region “for as long as it takes” and will tackle the damages.

As Biden made the much-awaited visit to Maui, dozens of angry protesters chanted “Go home Joe” as they flashed the placards that read “No Comment." The residents boycotted Biden's trip saying that he's "just coming to Maui to look good in front of the cameras." The US President had earlier made an off-handed response to a question on the deaths and tragedy unfolding in the raging wildfires on the island, saying "no comment" during his vacation at beach getaway, Rehoboth. “Will you come talk about the Hawaii response Mr. President?” a reporter asked from the rope line to the US President. To this, Biden responded quickly: 'No comment,' attracting backlash from the island's residents.