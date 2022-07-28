Biden Mocks Trump Over COVID Recovery; Says He Was 'helicoptered To Hospital And I Worked'

US President Joe Biden, who recently recovered from COVID-19 and ended his five-day isolation, mocked Donald Trump while reiterating the importance of vaccinations. Trump, who contracted COVID-19 while at the White House in October 2020, was severely ill and had to be shifted to a military hospital for heart complications. When Biden contracted the disease this week, the stark difference in his approach to the COVID-19 pandemic to what Trump was promoting at the time, became even more evident.

In 2020, when COVID-19 was still raging across the globe, Trump eschewed face masks along with other precautions that the medical professionals were promoting to stem the drastic spread of the disease. But while campaigning for his re-election bid, Trump’s physicians insisted on treating him at a US military hospital. Now, after Biden recovered from the same disease in less than a week of isolation, the US President took a dig at Trump for being “helicoptered” to the hospital.

Biden said, “When my predecessor got COVID, he had to get helicoptered to Walter Reed Medical Center. He was severely ill. Thankfully, he recovered.”

“When I got COVID, I worked from upstairs of the White House — in the offices upstairs — and — for the — that five-day period. The difference is vaccinations, of course…” he added.

Trump was not vaccinated when he got COVID-19

When Donald Trump contracted the disease, he was not vaccinated against COVID-19 as jabs were still being manufactured and the pandemic was raging in the United States. However, he revealed later that he got Pfizer’s COVID vaccine before leaving the White House. While speaking to Yahoo Finance Live in October 2021, Trump said, “Well, I got the Pfizer [vaccine] and I would have been very happy with any of them. I had it, recovered from it pretty well. I don't think I had it like the press, like the media said, you know, they would try to make it difficult."

The day when the former US President announced that he and his wife, Melania Trump had tested positive for COVID-19, he was shifted to the US military hospital where he received a range of treatments including an 8-gram dose of the experimental antibody therapy cocktail made by biotechnology company Regeneron.

Image: AP