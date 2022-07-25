Biden Mulling Over 'climate Emergency' As Americans Swelter Under Extreme Heatwave: Report

American President Joe Biden may announce a "climate emergency" as citizens swelter in record-breaking temperatures, said US Special Presidential envoy for climate John Kerry. Speaking at an interview with BBC, Kerry noted that declaring an 'emergency', amid extreme heatwaves experienced across the country, will enable him to push existing federal programs- renewable energy agenda- that were not "full-throated" by Congress. He added, Biden is one who is committed to implementing aggressive action to cut fossil fuel emissions by replacing carbon-based energy consumption.

Noting the risks of climate change, that has left Americans to deal with treacherous heat paired with high humidity, Kerry told BBC that the Supreme Court rulings restricting the Biden administration's environmental policies "had not helped."

It is pertinent to mention that Kerry was referring to the Supreme Court decision to limit the Environmental Protection Agency’s authority to regulate climate-warming pollution from power plants. This rendered a heavy blow to Biden's tool that he thought to use for his climate change agenda.

Biden says will look at climate as an 'emergency'

Kerry's comments come days after Biden stopped short of declaring a "climate emergency" during his address at a coal plant in Somerset, Massachusetts, despite appeals from Democrats and environmental activists. Recently, his efforts to pass the climate change legislation were doomed in the Senate after Senator Joe Manchin (Conservative Democrat) from West Virginia refused to endorse it. The move left the Democrats and Biden to seek other ways to achieve their goals.

As Biden faces intensifying pressure to expedite actions toward climate change, the US President on July 21 announced a modest package of executive actions, including $2.3 billion to help build infrastructure that can withstand extreme weather and natural disaster. "Climate change is literally an existential threat to our nation and to the world...This is an emergency, an emergency, and I will look at it that way," POTUS said.

Heatwave bakes US

Unbearable heatwaves are expected to continue through August after it scorched Americans through July. In the northeast part of the country, temperatures are predicted to go beyond triple digits amid suffocating humidity. According to a National Weather Service (NWS) tweet on Friday, "Temperatures are well above normal for this time of year will envelop the northeast over the next few days, peaking on Sunday — when several high-temperature records are forecast to be broken."

Repressive humidity that pushed the heat index took temperatures at swaths near Newark, Kansas City above 100 on Friday. Several states recorded heat-related deaths. A 66-year-old died in Dallas on Thursday due to heat, in addition to underlying health conditions. From March this year, Arizona recorded deaths of at least 29 people, at least 12 more compared to last year. Meanwhile, in California, Oak fires raged near Yosemite National Park, blazing a grove of Sequoia trees. The bushfire forces thousands to evacuate as the flames have engulfed the forest in Mariposa County.

(Image: AP)