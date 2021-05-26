Biden Nominates Arun Venkataraman For Key Administrative Role, Worked For Obama Govt Too

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday nominated Indian American Arun Venkataraman for the Director-General of the United States and Foreign Commercial Service and the Assistant Secretary for Global Markets in the Department of Commerce.

A White House readout stated that Venkataraman has over 20 years of experience advising companies, international organisations and the US government on international trade issues.

He is currently the Counselor to the Secretary of Commerce, advising the Department on trade and other international economic matters. Before joining the Biden-Harris Administration, Arun was a Senior Director at Visa, a leading global government engagement strategy on a range of international policy issues including digital economy, trade, tax and sanctions.

Venkataraman has helped shape the US government's responses to critical challenges faced by firms in the US and in markets around the world, including China and India, during his tenure as the first-ever Director of Policy at the Department of Commerce's International Trade Administration under former US President Barack Obama's administration from April 2014 to January 2017.

At present, Venkataraman is the Counselor to the Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, advising the Department on trade and other international economic matters. Prior to being incorporated into the Biden administration, Arun Venkataraman was a Senior Director at Visa, from April 2019 to March 2021, developing and executing the engagement strategy in advocacy of the US government, other countries and other stakeholders across the world on issues affecting payment services in foreign markets, including international trade, digital economy, tax and sanctions.

Venkataraman has previously served as a Legal Officer at the WTO, advising the organisation on a wide range of issues raised in appeals of trade disputes between countries.

Apart from Arun Venkataraman, five other individuals have been nominated by President Biden to serve in key roles - Brian Nelson for Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence in the Department of the Treasury, Lisa Brown for General Counsel of the Department of Education and Matt Olsen for Assistant Attorney General, National Security Division in the Department of Justice.

