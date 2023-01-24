Biden Nominates Special Envoy For Human Rights In North Korea For First Time Since 2017

A special envoy for North Korean human rights has been nominated by the United States for the first time since 2017. According to a press release issued by the White House, US President Joe Biden nominated an official from the State Department as the new envoy for North Korea.

Julie Turner, the director of East Asia and the Pacific at the State Department’s bureau of democracy, human rights and labor, is the nominee for the role. If confirmed for the position, Turner will be the first to hold the post since 2017. Furthermore, she will also be appointed to the rank of ambassador if the confirmation happens.

"Turner has served more than 16 years in the Office of East Asia and the Pacific, in positions of increasing responsibility, primarily focused on initiatives related to promoting human rights in North Korea, including a tour as special assistant in the Office of the Special Envoy on North Korean Human Rights Issues," the White House said in a press release.

A brief history of Turner's career

Before serving in the State Department, Turner was the Director for Southeast Asia at the National Security Council.

According to the press release, Turner began her career by interning in the State Department’s presidential management team. Her educational qualifications include a B.A. degree from Pepperdine University, an M.A. from the University of Maryland at College Park. Turner is a fluent speaker of Korean and French.