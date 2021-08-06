Biden Offers 'safe Haven' To Hong Kong Residents In US; China Calls It 'vain Attempt'

United States President Joe Biden on Wednesday, August 4, offered a temporary “safe haven” to the Hong Kong residents in the US as China continues its clampdown on the former British colony allowing approximately thousands of people to extend their stay. Prompting furious response from China just hours later, Biden reportedly ordered the US Department of Homeland Security to implement a “deferral of removal” for up to 18 months for Hong Kong residents presently staying in the US and cited “compelling foreign policy reasons.”

Using the acronym for the people’s Republic of China, Biden said in the memo, “Over the last year, the PRC has continued its assault on Hong Kong's autonomy, undermining its remaining democratic processes and institutions, imposing limits on academic freedom, and cracking down on freedom of the press.” US President also said that offering safe haven for the Hong Kong residents “furthers United States interests in the region. The United States will not waver in our support of people in Hong Kong."

Reportedly, it still remains unclear how many people would benefit from the latest measure by the Biden administration but a vast majority is expected to be eligible. As per reports, the White House said that the “safe haven” for Hong Kong residents in the US made it evident that Washington “will not stand idly by as the PRC breaks its promises to Hong Kong and to the international community."

US Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement, “This decision to offer safety and protection to these individuals was made based on the ongoing assault on democracy, and rights and freedoms in Hong Kong by the People's Republic of China (PRC). The U.S. stands with the people of Hong Kong in support of rights and freedoms.”

China Slams US Offer Of Safe Havens

Shortly after the Biden administration uncoveted the latest measure in support of Hong Kong residents, China’s Foreign Ministry on Friday, August 6, lambasted the same as a “vain attempt to stigmatize” the semi-autonomous southern city and China’s central government. The Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement on Friday that the United States was “weaving lies and slandering Hong Kong’s national security laws, blatantly beautifying the anti-China chaos in Hong Kong, and presumptuously offering the so-called ‘safe-haven,' adding that “It is a vain attempt to stigmatize Hong Kong, stigmatize China, and stop at nothing to undermine Hong Kong through petty actions.”

