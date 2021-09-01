Biden On Ending War In Afghanistan: 'Real Choice Was Between Leaving Or Escalating'

Unwavered with the intense criticism against him over the chaotic end to ‘America’s longest war’ in Afghanistan, US President Joe Biden on August 31 said that the “real choice” that the government had was between “leaving” or “escalating” the situation. As the Taliban, which reconquered Afghanistan on August 15, celebrated the departure of US troops from the war-ravaged nation, Biden said in his first address after the withdrawal that he was not “going to extend this forever war” and “forever exit.” The US President also said that the decision to end US mission of evacuation from Kabul airport was also based on the “unanimous recommendation” of his advisors.

Biden said, “That was the choice — the real choice — between leaving or escalating...I was not going to extend this forever war, and I was not extending a forever exit.”

“The decision to end the military airlift operations at Kabul airport was based on the unanimous recommendation of my civilian and military advisors — the Secretary of State, the Secretary of Defense, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and all the service chiefs, and the commanders in the field,” he added.

Remaining citizens to get out by ‘non-military means’

Further, Biden also noted that his advisers have suggested taking out the remaining American nationals from Afghanistan through “non-military means.” He said on Tuesday, “Their recommendation was that the safest way to secure the passage of the remaining Americans and others out of the country was not to continue with 6,000 troops on the ground in harm’s way in Kabul, but rather to get them out through non-military means.”

Touting the efforts of his administration, the US President said in the 17 days since the Ashraf Ghani government fell to the Taliban, “we engaged in an around-the-clock effort to provide every American the opportunity to leave. Our State Department was working 24/7 contacting and talking, and in some cases, walking Americans into the airport.” He also said that over 5,500 Americans were evacuated from the war-torn nation and “for those who remain, we will make arrangements to get them out if they so choose.”

