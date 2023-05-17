Biden Or Trump? Musk Reveals Who He'd Like To See As US President; 'I Wish We Could..'

SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday revealed whom he would like to be the next president of the United States. Speaking in an interview with America's MSNBC, Musk, who recently announced the new CEO for Twitter, said that he wants "a normal human being with good managerial skills" to be the United States president. Musk was responding to a question about whether he will vote for the incumbent Joe Biden in the 2024 elections and if he regretted casting a vote for him in 2020.

“I wish we could just have a normal human being as president. That’s what I want,” Musk responded. “You know that old saying of, like, ‘We’re better off being run by people picked at random from a phone book than the Faculty of Harvard.’ I don’t know who said that, but it was someone very wise,” he continued to add.

'Just want a good executive': Elon Musk

Musk was detailing a quote from the American conservative writer and political commentator William Frank Buckley Jr. that became popular in the early 1960s. He noted that anyone who takes office should, in fact, be a good executive officer. "It’s not simply a matter of ‘Do they share your beliefs.’ But are they good at getting things done? There are a lot of decisions that need to be made every day. Many of them are unrelated to moral beliefs," Musk noted.

“You just want a good executive ‘cause they’re the CEO of America. We want a good CEO of America, don’t we?” he furthermore added. He also commented on whether the 2020 presidential election was not fair, as claimed by former President Donald Trump. “I don’t think it was a stolen election,” Musk said, adding that “if somebody is going to say that there was never any election fraud anywhere, this is obviously also false. If 100 million people vote, the probability that fraud is zero is zero," the tech billionaire said in a veiled indication that some degree of the electoral process may be botched.