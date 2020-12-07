Biden Picks Xavier Becerra to lead HHS, Dr Rochelle Walensky as CDC Chief

American President-elect Joe Biden has nominated California Attorney General Xavier Becerra to lead Health and Human Services Department, marking a critical appointment amid covid-19 pandemic. Separately, Biden chose Dr Rochelle Walensky, a Harvard Infectious Disease expert to replace Dr Robert Redfield as head of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The nominations come as COVID-19 caseload in America crossed 14,760,624 and 282, 312 fatalities on December 7, John Hopkins University reported.

If confirmed by the Senate, the 62-year-old Becerra will be the first Latino to head the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). Becerra’s nomination, first reported by New York Times and confirmed by Associated Press comes as Biden vowed to make his cabinet more diverse. The 77-year-old Democrat has already appointed people of colour for several key posts. Meanwhile, Walensky’s nomination was reaffirmed to Associated Press by two anonymous sources close to the White House.

Walensky is a leading infectious disease specialist at Massachusetts General Hospital and has devoted her career to combatting HIV/AIDS. She would replace Redfield who previously claimed that COVID-19 vaccines would only be available to Americans by next year, but was dismissed by President Trump for being “confused.” On the other hand. Becerra would replace Alex Azar, a prominent Trump ally.

California certifies Biden's win

Meanwhile, California has certified its presidential election and appointed 55 electors who voted for Democrat Joe Biden, officially handing him the Electoral College majority needed to win the White House. Secretary of State Alex Padilla’s formal approval of Biden’s win in California brought his tally of electors to 279, which is just over the 270-threshold for victory.

Despite this, President Donald Trump continues to deny Biden’s victory and increasingly pursues specious legal strategies to overturn the results before they are finalized. Although it’s been apparent for weeks that Biden won the presidential election, his accrual of more than 270 electors is the first step toward the White House, said Edward B. Foley, a law professor at Ohio State University.

