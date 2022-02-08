Biden Pledges US Will 'bring An End' To Nord Stream 2 Pipeline If Russia Invades Ukraine

US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Monday said that they are in complete agreement on sanctions against Moscow if diplomacy fails and Russia invades former Soviet nation Ukraine. This includes working together to stop the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline as Biden, speaking during a news briefing, said that there would be no chance of the project going ahead if Russian tanks and troops crossed the Ukraine border.

“If Russia invades - that means tanks or troops crossing the border of Ukraine, again, then there will be no longer a Nord Stream 2,” Biden said at a joint press conference with Scholz, adding: “We will bring an end to it.”

I welcomed Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany today for his first visit to the White House. We discussed our diplomatic and deterrence response to Russia’s military build-up on Ukraine’s borders, and our shared commitment to working closely together to address common challenges. pic.twitter.com/Uu1ex9J1B6 — President Biden (@POTUS) February 8, 2022

It is to mention that the pipeline is not yet operational, however, it has emerged as a key issue in the standoff between the West and the Kremlin. According to NPR, Russia is one of the world’s largest producers of natural gas, while Germany is one of the largest importers of that commodity. Now, when asked how the United States would ensure the end of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, Biden did not offer specifics, but he said, "I promise you, we will be able to do it."

When the same question was put to Scholz, he did not specifically speak about the pipeline, but he emphasised that Germany and the US are united on a package of potential sanctions, saying that there would be no measures with a different approach. “We will be united. We will act together,” Scholz said. He also said that Washington and Berlin will take necessary steps “and they will be done together”.

Russia-Ukraine border tensions

The US is trying to demonstrate a united front with allies in plans to push back against any effort by Russia to further invade Ukraine. Monday’s meeting between Biden and Scholz marked the latest strategy session regarding how best to address Russia’s escalating military actions along its border with Ukraine. The meeting between the two global leaders at the White House was also a reminder of how severely a Russian invasion could rattle global energy markets.

Meanwhile, amid escalating tensions at the Ukrainian border, Biden last week authorised the deployment of 3,000 troops to Eastern Europe in order to provide additional support to NATO allies, including Germany. According to reports, the first group of American soldiers from the 82nd Airborne Division arrived in Poland following Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby's announcement about 1,700 additional troops from the United States to be sent to the country. Russia, on the other hand, continues to deny the West’s and Kyiv’s accusations of preparations for invading Ukraine and reiterates that it has no plans to attack any country.

(Image: Twitter/AP)

