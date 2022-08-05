Biden Postpones Minuteman III Missile Test As US-China Tensions Deepen Over Taiwan

As tensions between China and Taiwan have escalated with US Speaker Nancy Pelosi's recent Taiwan visit, the Biden administration has decided to postpone the scheduled missile test in order to avoid any misunderstanding. Speaking to CNN, a US official said the decision to delay the test flight of an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile comes as Beijing launched military drills. "Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has directed DOD to postpone the scheduled test flight as a prudent step," the official told the American broadcast.

The official noted the administration decided to postpone the launch, apprehending the "increased military activity by the People's Republic of China around Taiwan". According to the official, the test was scheduled to happen on Wednesday evening and the next date to conduct the test will be decided later. Notably, this was not the first time that the United States has postponed its most-awaited missile test. Earlier in April this year, a scheduled test launch of its ‘Minuteman III Intercontinental Ballistic Missile’ (ICBM) was suspended to reduce nuclear tensions with Russia amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.

US says ready to deter Chinese aggression

In a press briefing with Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, US National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications Kirby on being asked whether the US Speaker's visit provoked China,said it was a normal trip by a US congressional member and Beijing should refrain from taking any coercive action against her visit. He accused China of "over-reacting" to Pelosi's visit to Taiwan. Also, he warned of the risk of miscalculation of the drills and added it could trigger a larger conflict.

"China has chosen to overreact and use the Speaker’s visit as a pretext to increase provocative military activity in and around the Taiwan Strait," he also echoed during a press conference held in the White House. According to Kirby, the Biden administration had anticipated that China might take a retaliatory step. "We also expect that these actions will continue and that the Chinese will continue to react in the coming days," he said, adding the "Biden administration is prepared for what Beijing chooses to do."

Image: AP