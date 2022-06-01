Biden Praises NZ's PM Jacinda Ardern For Her "critical role" As Leader On Global Stage

In an hour-and-a-half meeting at the White House, US President Joe Biden lauded New Zealand's PM Jacinda Ardern for the "critical role" her leadership has played on the global stage. Ardern met with US President Joe Biden in the Oval Office in Washington DC on the morning of June 1, ending weeks of uncertainty.

The meeting followed Ardern's meeting with US Vice President Kamala Harris in Washington. Ardern and Harris discussed gun control and space exploration during their meeting. Further, Biden, 79, spoke softly and used his opening statements to congratulate NZ's Prime Minister and laud her leadership.

Biden greeted Ardern and emphasised the importance of cooperation between Wellington and Washington, particularly in the Pacific, where China has been pursuing economic and security partnerships for the past fortnight. Ardern used the meeting to press for the United States to be more involved in the Pacific area, particularly economically.

"It's good to see, not so old, but a good friend here, and prime minister, welcome to the White House. You understand that your leadership has taken on a critical role in this global stage – and it really has. Galvanising action on climate change and global economic climate, violence, extremism online like happened at Christchurch Call, and I want to work with you on that effort," Biden told Ardern.

Biden, Ardern discuss Ukraine crisis

In their opening statements, Ardern and Biden also mentioned the crisis in Ukraine, gun control, trade, and climate change, all of which were addressed throughout their 90-minute debate. Biden also addressed the high number of shootings in the United States. Whereas, Ardern expressed her condolences for the shooting in Uvalde, Texas, and expressed interest in discussing New Zealand's gun laws.

This is Ardern's first face-to-face meeting with Biden since he took office in early 2021. Ardern also met with United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Indo-Pacific National Security Adviser Kurt Campbell. Ardern stated, "Personally, it was a great pleasure to meet the president face to face, despite the challenges Covid has presented on this trip. The determination from both sides to meet despite Covid’s curveballs reflects the strength of our relationship."

Image: AP