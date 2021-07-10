Biden Presses Putin To 'take Action' Against Russia-linked Ransomware Attacks

The White House on July 9 informed that President Joe Biden spoke with Russian leader Vladimir Putin and told him to “take action” against ransomware groups operating in Russia. According to a press release, Biden told Putin that the US would take “any necessary action” to defend its people and infrastructure following the latest ransomware attack by a Russian-linked group that compromised as many as 1,500 businesses worldwide. During the call, Biden underscored the need for Russia to take action to disrupt ransomware groups operating in Russia and emphasized that he is committed to continued engagement on the broader threat posed by ransomware.

The press release read, “President Biden also spoke with President Putin about the ongoing ransomware attacks by criminals based in Russia that have impacted the United States and other countries around the world”.

It added, “President Biden reiterated that the United States will take any necessary action to defend its people and its critical infrastructure in the face of this continuing challenge”.

Biden warns Putin over cyberattacks

The conversation between the two leaders comes as Biden has faced calls to retaliate against Russia over a ransomware attack on the software provider Kaseya, the latest in a string of breaches on US companies. While the US intelligence has not publicly said who was responsible for the assault, the Russia-linked hackers known as REvil took responsibility for the attack. Biden has warned Putin that he would hold Russia accountable for the cyberattacks that originated there even if they are not directly connected to the Kremlin.

Following his phone call with Putin, Biden told reporters that he “made it very clear to him (Putin) that the United States expects when ransomware operation is coming from his soil - even though it's not sponsored by the state - we expect him to act if we give him enough information to act on who that is”.

Biden even said that there would be consequences if the Russian president did not act to curb the ongoing cyberattacks on the US and elsewhere but seemed to predict it wouldn’t come down to that. “I believe we’re going to get cooperation," Biden said. It is worth noting that the ransomware attacks on the US have increased sharply in the past year and have included a high-profile attack that shut down a major fuel pipeline in the eastern US. Other ransomware targets have included city police departments, hospitals and private companies.

