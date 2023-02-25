Biden 'pretty Much' Set To Announce 2024 Presidential Bid, Reveals First Lady Jill Biden

First Lady Jill Biden did not shy away from providing clarity on whether her husband Joe Biden will run again for the top post in 2024. In an interview with the Associated Press, Jill Biden said that the POTUS is almost ready for the big presidential bid announcement and the only decisions that need to be made are selecting the appropriate time and place for it.

While President Biden has not officially made an announcement yet, he has not blatantly said no when asked about it. “How many times does he have to say it for you to believe it? He says he’s not done. He’s not finished what he’s started. And that’s what’s important," the First Lady said in Nairobi during her Africa visit.

Jill Biden's remarks were hailed by her granddaughter Naomi Biden, who took to Twitter and wrote, “Preach nana." Hours later, the US President himself was questioned by ABC News about what he has to say about his wife's comments, to which he said: “God love her. Look, I meant what I said, I’ve got other things to finish before I get into a full-blown campaign.”

Jill Biden tells it all in a new interview

Jill Biden, during the interview, also revealed why she is a key contributor to the president's aspirations for the future. “Because I’m his wife,” she said with a laugh. When asked whether she has the deciding vote on the president running for reelection, she said: “Of course he’ll listen to me, because we’re a married couple,” she said, later adding that “he makes up his own mind, believe me.”

The AP interview with the First Lady touched upon various topics, some of global importance, while others are slightly trivial. She spoke about the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, her skin cancer diagnosis, and her pledge to herself to wear sunscreen at the beach, which is “one of my favourite places in the world.”