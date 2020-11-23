Biden Prioritising Close Aides Despite Promising Diverse Administration: Report

US President-elect Joe Biden has vowed to make his administration one of the most diverse in American history, but so far has only picked those known to be his close aides. The Democratic Party leader, who is set to announce his cabinet appointments on Tuesday, picked Ron Klain as his chief of staff on November 11. Klain was previously the Chief of Staff to Biden when the latter was vice-president in the Obama administration.

Biden's announcement of picking a diverse cabinet stemmed from the fact that the progressives and moderates in the Democratic Party are at loggerheads and appointments from both sides would have helped in healing some of those cracks. But so far, Biden has only appointed people who are seen as close aides of the Delaware Senator. Biden picked Mike Donilon as his counselor, who was also in the same position from 2009 to 2013.

According to The Guardian, Biden is expected to give other key White House posts to officials from his election campaign. Biden could appoint Symone Sanders, who worked as a senior adviser to his campaign, as White House press secretary, while Rahm Emanuel, the first chief of staff to former President Obama, could be rewarded with the role of secretary of transportation.

Biden-Harris transition

Meanwhile, the Biden-Harris transition is facing other major issues like the lack of funds that presidents-elect usually recieve after the results are declared to help fund a smooth transition. President Donald Trump is yet to concede defeat to Biden and the General Services Administration (GSA), a federal agency that provides resources to the presidents-elect, has not released the funds.

The Biden campaign and the Democratic National Convention (DNC) has set up a fundraising drive to garner resources for the transition. Biden has also been denied access to classified briefings that presidents-elect usually get before they take over by the previous administration.

(Image Credit: AP)