Biden Recognises Tesla As 'largest Electric Vehicle Manufacturer', Pledges To Beat China

United States President Joe Biden on Tuesday touted that America will beat China in the race of making electric vehicles (EVs) as the country has begun expanding its battery production and is working on bringing back manufacturing home. The decision to revive production units came after Australian EV company Tritium announced the opening of a manufacturing unit in Tennessee, which will "help ensure that America leads the world in electric vehicles," Biden stressed. It is to mention that the remarks by the US President comes after he passed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, including $7.5 billion for EV chargers.

"China has been the — leading that race up to now. But this is about to change because America is building convenient, reliable, equitable, national public charging networks. So wherever you live, charging an electric vehicle will be quick and easy. And the foundation will help build — help American automakers set the pace for electric vehicles, which means even more good-paying jobs producing batteries, materials, and parts," Biden said in a statement.

According to White House, the new manufacturing facility is expected to create over 500 "good-paying jobs" in Tennessee. Tritium is going to produce up to 30,000 EV chargers every year. On Tuesday, Biden also informed that his administration is set to announce a state-by-state allocation for $5 billion of funding for EV chargers "so states can start making plans to build out what will become a national network."

"(Tritium) will use American parts, American iron, American steel. And they’ll be installed up and down the highways and corridors in our communities all across the country by union workers from the IBEW and the electric work- — and the electrical workers union. So, the benefits you’re going to — ripple thousands of miles away in every direction," Biden added.

Biden acknowledges role of Tesla in making America economically competitive

Highlighting the benefits of bolstering EVs into the daily lives of Americans, the US President said that these cars will save hundreds of billions of gallons of gasoline over time, serving- saving an average driver who chooses an electronic vehicle. "A driver can save up to $1,000 every year on fuel; making our country more economically competitive and lowering air pollution and keeping families healthier as we tackle climate change- the climate crisis," Biden said. In a bid to bolster supply chain management, the US has also aimed to create thousands of jobs to help build American products inside the country. The Biden administration has also expanded investment in the production of semiconductors and microchips that virtually power everything beginning from cellphones to automobiles, refrigerators and the electric grid.

Since 2021, companies have announced investments totalling more than $200 billion in domestic production. Ford and Tesla have agreed to amp up in-country manufacturing with Intel joining the grid, bringing microchip manufacturing to the US after over a decade. The announcements come as a part of the drumbeat of job resurgence after the House of Representatives on Friday passed a bill allowing $90 billion investment for research and development needed to produce end products in America.

(Image: AP)