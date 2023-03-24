Biden Reiterates Support For Iranian, Afghan Women During Speech For Women's History Month

During a speech at the White House for Women's History Month, US President Joe Biden declared that the United States supports women in Iran and Afghanistan who are currently experiencing violence.

"We stand with the women of Iran and Afghanistan, who are facing down violence and their basic human rights are being ripped. The budget I laid out two weeks ago includes more than $3 billion — a record amount — to advance gender equality globally, not just at home,” Biden said in the White House press remarks.

In addition to President Biden's remarks, Wendy R. Sherman, the deputy foreign minister of the United States, urged Kabul to ensure that women and girls are granted their fundamental rights.

"We again call on the Taliban to allow women and girls to exercise their basic human rights and the fundamental freedom to deliver on their commitment to the Afghan people and to the international community," she said, according to Kabul-based TOLO News.

Internal concern for Afghanistan: Taliban on women's rights

As per the Taliban's stance, the matter of women's rights is an internal concern for Afghanistan, and they believe that external nations should refrain from intervening.

"They should understand their responsibilities regarding Afghanistan. They impose their sanctions on the people of Afghanistan, on these women. They have frozen the money and don't allow improvement," said Islamic Emirate's spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid.

In a recent statement, UN experts expressed their opinion that the "Taliban de facto authorities" have no justification for depriving women of their right to education in Afghanistan. The experts emphasised that this denial of education has harmed not only the women themselves, but also has negative consequences for the future of the country.

The continued "denial of girls and young women's right to school in Afghanistan marks a global low in education, harming an entire gender, a generation, and the future of the country," TOLOnews reported citing the statement.

"On 22 March 2023, schools should be reopening to girls across Afghanistan. Instead, it appears that for the second successive school year, teenage girls will be banned from resuming their studies - making Afghanistan the only country in the world that forbids girls and young women from attending secondary school and places of higher education," the statement said.

"Education is an enabling right, which is crucial in and of itself and for realising other human rights such as the rights to work, to an adequate standard of living, to health, to participate in society and communities, to equality before the law and to fundamental freedoms. Denying this right to half the population effectively denies women and girls most other human rights," the statement read.

According to a statement by the Qatari Foreign Ministry, talks regarding the future of education in Afghanistan, as well as the challenges and hindrances faced, were held in Qatar.