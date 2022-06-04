Biden Rejects Musk's 'super Bad Feeling' On US Economy; Wishes Him Good Luck For Moon Trip

Following Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s pessimism toward the US economy, President Joe Biden clapped back at the billionaire by making a dismissive quip and saying, “Lots of luck on his trip to the Moon”. Shortly after a media report stated Musk told the Tesla executives that he wants to axe 10% of the 100,000 workforce due to his “super bad feeling” about the economy, the US President struck a more optimistic tone by citing the recent investments from other automakers. However, after Biden returned fire in sarcasm, Musk went on to say, “Thanks, Mr President!”.

The feud which generated buzz among media personalities on Twitter budded from a report published on Thursday. It said that Tesla's CEO had emailed the company’s executives that he was to cut the jobs by 10% and freeze hiring over concerns about the state of the economy.

In response, Biden listed the companies such as Ford, Stellantis, and IBM which are making investments in the United States presently. The US President also touted the fresh manufacturing investments from Chrysler parent Stellantis and computer chipmaker Intel. Then, Biden took a jab at Musk over his aerospace company SpaceX’s mission to the Moon.

Biden had said, “While Elon Musk is talking about that, Ford is increasing their investment overwhelmingly. I think Ford is increasing the investment in building new electric vehicles: 6,000 new employees — union employees, I might add — in the Midwest.”

“The former Chrysler Corporation, Stellantis, they’re also making similar investments in electric vehicles. Intel is adding 20,000 new jobs for making computer chips. So, you know, lots of luck on his trip to the Moon,” he added.

The tiff didn’t end with Biden’s statements as Musk responded to a video from Friday’s press conference by thanking the US President and included a link to a 2021 NASA press release about the agency selecting SpaceX to work on a lunar mission in the future.

What’s the relevance of the NASA-SpaceX deal?

Just last year, NASA had decided to award Elon Musk’s SpaceX a $2.9 billion award to develop a human-lander system to mark the return of astronauts to the moon. The United Space agency stated that the ‘firm-fixed contract’ to construct the Lunar Lander was given to the Elon Musk owned company and that the lander would be used as a part of the US Space agency’s ambitious Artemis Programme, which would safely land two astronauts on the lunar surface. Notably, the Artemis is the first of its kind of mission that would take humans to the Moon since the Apollo 17 landing took place in 1972.

