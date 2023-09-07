Biden Reverses Trump-era Oil Drilling Decisions To Protect Alaska's Arctic Wilderness

In a significant move to safeguard Alaska's pristine wilderness, the Biden administration has announced its decision to overturn Trump-era policies that permitted oil drilling in ecologically sensitive areas. The Department of the Interior has taken action to cancel existing oil and gas leases in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR) and to introduce new regulations aimed at protecting the National Petroleum Reserve in Alaska (NPR-A), a vast region rich in oil resources.

This decision is expected to protect over 13 million acres of land in the Western Arctic, providing a vital shield for the region's unique ecosystems and wildlife, as per a report from Axios. President Biden emphasized that these protective measures would not only benefit the environment but also respect the heritage and traditions of Alaska Natives, who have inhabited these lands for generations.

Here is what you need to know

In concrete terms, the new regulations mean that no new leases for oil and gas exploration will be permitted in the 10.6 million acres of the NPR-A, which spans a total area of 23 million acres and falls under the jurisdiction of the Bureau of Land Management.

One notable aspect of this reversal is that the oil industry had shown limited interest in lease sales within the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, despite Trump's attempts to open it up for drilling. President Biden had already pledged during his 2020 campaign to prevent drilling in the refuge, a promise now fulfilled.

However, the administration faced criticism earlier this year when it approved the Willow oil project in Alaska, set to produce approximately 576 million barrels of oil over three decades. Opponents of the project argued in a lawsuit that it posed significant risks to Arctic communities, wildlife, and the climate due to toxic emissions and greenhouse gas pollution.

It's important to note that Alaska heavily relies on oil revenues and ranks fourth among U.S. states in terms of oil production. Nevertheless, oil production in the state has been in a steady decline over the long term. This move underscores the Biden administration's commitment to addressing environmental concerns and balancing them with economic considerations, as it navigates the complexities of energy policy and conservation in America's northern frontier.