Biden Rushed To Delaware Safe House After 2 Jets Breach Airspace Over His Vacation Home

US President Joe Biden on Saturday was rushed to take safe shelter in a warehouse after two unauthorised private jets entered the airspace above his vacation home in Delaware. The incident took place near Rehoboth Beach, where he owns a small beach house in a small seaside town. As told to CBS News, a local Susan Lillard spotted the aircraft hovering about the neighbourhood around 12:45 pm.

On the assessment of the potential threat, the US President's Secret Service shut down traffic in the Rehoboth Avenue area for over 20 minutes. Biden and the First Lady of the US (FLOTUS) Jill Biden were moved to a nearby fire station shelter when Biden's security-cleared the area. "The aircraft was immediately escorted out of the restricted airspace," said Anthony Guglielmi, US Secret Service spokesperson. Minutes later two US military jets scrambled over the town and escorted the private jet out of the restricted flying area- a standard practice by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) that is called when the President is away from the White House. It includes a no-fly zone (NFZ) across 10 miles of where Biden is based at the time.

The US Secret Service launched an initial investigation into the incident. The probe revealed that the pilot was not on the proper radio channel and was unable to follow the NOTAMS (Notice to Airmen). "He was not following published flight guidance," Guglielmi said, adding that there is no potential threat to the US President or his family. The pilot, who reportedly entered the secured area "mistakenly," will be questioned by federal investigators.

Biden To Visit Saudi Arabia In June

US President Joe Biden is expected to take a trip to Saudi Arabia in June, a source close to the plans told the Associated Press. Biden will meet Arabian crown prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS), who he once shunned as a "pariah" after the brutal killing of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi. The visit comes at a time when Washington is looking for strategic ties to secure oil supply to the global markets in order to provide some relief to consumers amid the skyrocketing fuel prices in the country following sanctions on Russia.

As per NBC reports, Biden will make a short stop in Saudi Arabia in late June and meet the future ruler of the kingdom and repair the tattered ties. Just to note, as a presidential candidate, Biden has vowed to slap a "pariah" status on the future Arabian king and his family over the assassination of Khashoggi. The US-based journalist was a strong critic of MBS.

(Image: AP)