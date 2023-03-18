Biden Says Arrest Warrant For Putin 'justified', Asserts 'he Clearly Committed War Crimes'

United States President Joe Biden stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin had undoubtedly carried out war crimes, and that the International Criminal Court's issuance of an arrest warrant for Putin was appropriate. The ICC's warrant for Putin's arrest was based on suspicions of his involvement in the illegal deportation of children and the unauthorised transfer of individuals from Ukraine to Russia during Moscow's invasion of its neighboring country in the previous year. Notably, the United States is not a participant in the ICC.

"He's clearly committed war crimes," Biden told reporters, referring to Putin. "Well, I think it's justified," Biden added, referring to the warrant. "But the question is - it's not recognized internationally by us either. But I think it makes a very strong point."

Stating that the United States separately has concluded that Russian forces have committed war crimes in Ukraine and supports accountability for perpetrators of war crimes, a US State Department spokesperson said, "There is no doubt that Russia is committing war crimes and atrocities (in) Ukraine, and we have been clear that those responsible must be held accountable. This was a decision the ICC prosecutor reached independently based on the facts before him."

ICC issues arrest warrant for Putin

The International Criminal Court said Friday that it has issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin for war crimes, accusing him of personal responsibility for the abduction of children from Ukraine. It was the first time the global court has issued a warrant against a leader of one of the five permanent members of the U.N. Security Council.

The ICC said in a statement that Putin “is allegedly responsible for the war crime of unlawful deportation of (children) and that of unlawful transfer of (children) from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation.” The move was immediately dismissed by Moscow — and welcomed by Ukraine as a major breakthrough.

Its practical implications, however, could be limited as the chances of Putin facing trial at the ICC are highly unlikely because Moscow does not recognise the court’s jurisdiction or extradite its nationals. But the moral condemnation will likely stain the Russian leader and in the more immediate future, whenever he seeks to attend an international summit in a nation bound to arrest him.

The court also issued a warrant for the arrest of Maria Lvova-Belova, the commissioner for Children’s Rights in the Office of the President of the Russian Federation. AP reported on her involvement in the abduction of Ukrainian orphans in October, in the first investigation to follow the process all the way to Russia, relying on dozens of interviews and documents.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia doesn’t recognise the ICC and considers its decisions “legally void.” He called the court’s move “outrageous and unacceptable.” Peskov refused to comment when asked if Putin would avoid making trips to countries where he could be arrested on the ICC’s warrant.

(with AP inputs)