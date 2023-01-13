Biden Says Classified Docs Found In His Delaware Home Garage Were 'safe' As It Was Locked

As the political storm over classified documents intensifies over the President Joe Biden-led White House as well as former US President Donald Trump, the POTUS confirmed the discovery of a second batch of classifed documents on Thursday. The documents were found in Biden's garage where he stored his Corvette car. When a reporter asked Biden, what he was thinking keeping documents in his garage, Biden replied saying, "...by the way, my Corvette is in a locked garage. Okay? So, it’s not like they’re sitting out in the street."

Biden said that material was locked in a garage as well as in his car. "As I said earlier this week, people know I take classified documents and classified material seriously," said Biden. "I also said we’re cooperating fully and completely with the Justice Department’s review," he added.

As part of the process, Biden's lawyers reviewed other places where documents might be stored from the time of his Vice Presidency and the review was completed on Wednesday. "They discovered a small number of documents with classified markings in storage areas and in file cabinets in my home and in my personal library," said Biden.

The Department of Justice was immediately notified, said the White House and the lawyers arranged for the Department of Justice to take possession of the document. Biden said he was confident about how "all this was going to unfold".

Garland appoints Hur

US Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday appointed a special counsel to investigate the presence of classified documents at President Biden’s home in Wilmington, Delaware, and at an unsecured office in Washington dating from his time as vice president. Robert Hur, a one time U.S. attorney appointed by former President Donald Trump, will lead the investigation and plans to begin his work soon, reported AP.

White House Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierrre fended off questions from reporters in the Press Room regarding the political storm that has brewed from the discovery of these documents. The White House said that Biden was "surprised to learn any records had been found" and that he "doesn’t know what was in them". It was also reported that as soon as Biden's lawyers realised these documents were there, "they did the right thing and immediately turned them over to the Archives".