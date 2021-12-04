Biden Says He ‘caught A Cold’ From Young Grandson, Clarifies 'I Have COVID Test Everyday'

After the US President demonstrated symptoms of cold and cough, with an unusually low and scratchy voice in the likeliness of a throat infection, and an occasional cough all week, reporters at the White House presser expressed concerns about the US President’s health.

When asked by White House correspondent for Fox News Peter Doocy if his health was fine, US president Joe Biden responded that he's tested daily for COVID-19 but caught “a cold” from his 18-month-old grandson. “Your voice sounds a little bit different, are you okay?” Doocy asked. To this, the US leader replied, that he tested frequently for COVID-19 and all the variants and is negative.

“What I have is a one-and-a-half year old grandson who had a cold who likes to kiss his pop,” said the US President, adding “It’s just a cold.”

Biden experiencing 'nasal congestion' this week

Biden was referring to his youngest grandson Beau — who is named after Biden’s eldest deceased son whom he lost to cancer. The US President has recently returned after spending the Thanksgiving weekend with his family in Nantucket. Beau has been in the White House to help his grandmother, wife of Biden, and America’s first lady Dr. Jill Biden to see the Christmas tree. The first lady was also spotted breaking off a sprig and offering it to her grandson, Associated Press reported.

In a statement issued by Biden’s primary care physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor, earlier this week, accessed by Associated Press, it was revealed that the US President has been “experiencing some increased nasal congestion this week.”This can be heard in his voice and he is feeling the colloquially well-known ‘frog in one’s throat,’” O’Connor wrote in the statement. His physician advised him throat-clearing techniques, and cited that the US President’s bad throat is due to gastrointestinal reflux and due to his new diagnosis of “mild peripheral neuropathy,” spinal arthritis and “compensation for a broken foot.”

The American leader has tested negative for over 19 “common respiratory pathogens,” including the flu, COVID-19 and streptococcus, as per Biden’s physician. Just last month, Biden was at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for a routine health check-up briefly handing the reins of executive powers to Vice President Kamala Harris. He was declared “healthy, vigorous, 78-year-old male, who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency.”