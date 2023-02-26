Biden Says He Handled Classified Doc Scandal Differently Than Trump, Has 'nothing To Hide'

While former US President Donald Trump and his successor Joe Biden might have a classified document scandal in common, the latter believes that there is no comparison between them. In a conversation with ABC News on Friday, the POTUS said that his way of dealing with the fiasco is “fundamentally different” than that of Trump's.

He made the remark after he was asked to recall how he described Trump's scandal last year. “You called the Trump discovery irresponsible. Is there something irresponsible here though too?” asked ABC journalist David Muir, while referring to the material found in the president's garage and previous office at Washington's Penn Biden Center.

Responding to this, Biden said: “You know, you’re a good lawyer, but you’re trying to make a comparison.” “There’s degrees of irresponsibility, that are, they can be significant degrees of irresponsibility,” the 80-year-old said while only admitting that “not everything was gone through as meticulously as it should have” when the boxes containing the documents were packed from the office at the end of Barack Obama's presidential term.

Biden says he does not know of any document that was marked as 'highly classified'

Explaining that his attorneys have told him to not make comments about the Justice Department’s investigation, Biden argued that “very few documents that have been confiscated, found in my possession.” “All the stuff that was moved out of my Senate office over the years, I’m told there were a couple things that were from 1973 or 74 – documents that were marked classified," he said.

“I don’t know of anything, you know maybe, I don’t know of anything that was marked like it was, you know, top secret, highly classified, etc,” he claimed.

Contradicting his initial remarks about how there was no comparison, Biden differentiated his scandal from Trump's by highlighting how cooperative he was with authorities. “The difference is every single solitary thing I’ve been asked to do, I’ve done voluntarily. I’ve invited the Justice Department to come into every aspect of any place that I had any control of. There’s no need for search warrants,” Biden said. “Wherever you want to go, you can go … that was totally different. There’s nothing for me to hide,” he added.