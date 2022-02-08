Biden Says It 'would Be Wise' For Americans To Leave Ukraine Amid Russian Invasion Fears

United States President Joe Biden on Monday stated it would be wise for Americans, except essential diplomats, to leave Ukraine amid the fears of Russian invasion. These remarks come when Biden hosted German Chancellor Olaf Scholz for the first time at the White House for a "productive and useful" meeting about the simmering Russia-Ukraine crisis. It is to mention that the State Department has already authorised non-essential workers to leave and also asked all family members of diplomats in Kyiv to do so.

During a press conference after meeting the German Chancellor, US President was asked if he recommends Americans in Ukraine to leave the country. To this, Biden replied, “I think it’d be wise to leave the country. Not — I don’t mean our — I don’t mean — I’m not talking about our diplomatic corps; I’m talking about Americans who are there. I’d hate to see them get caught in a crossfire if in fact they [Russia] did invade.”

Further, as the meeting of the two leaders came at a time of heightened tensions in eastern Europe, Biden said in a Twitter post that both leaders discussed the US and Germany’s diplomatic and defence response to Russia’s military build-up on Ukraine’s borders. The US President and German Chancellor even exchanged views on their “shared commitment to working closely together to address common challenges.”

I welcomed Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany today for his first visit to the White House. We discussed our diplomatic and deterrence response to Russia’s military build-up on Ukraine’s borders, and our shared commitment to working closely together to address common challenges. pic.twitter.com/Uu1ex9J1B6 — President Biden (@POTUS) February 8, 2022

With the first meeting with Biden, Scholz has launched a series of foreign policy trips to further add to diplomatic efforts to deter Russian President Vladimir Putin from launching any attack on Ukraine. After the United States, the German Chancellor is scheduled to travel to Kyiv on 14 February and Moscow on 15 February following French president Emmanuel macron’s suit. Macron is set to visit Ukraine and Russia next week.

Biden called meeting with Scholz ‘productive’

In a press conference following the Biden-Scholz meet, US President labelled the discussion as “productive” and “useful”. Biden also said, “at the top of our agenda today was our united approach to deterring Russia’s threats against Ukraine and the longstanding principles of rule-based international order. That’s what we spent most of our time talking about.”

“Germany and the United States, together with our Allies and partners, are working closely together to pursue diplomatic resolutions of this situation. And diplomacy is the very best way forward for all sides, we both agree, including best for Russia, in our view. And we have made it very clear we’re ready to continue talks in good faith with Russia,” Biden said.

“But if Russia makes the choice to further invade Ukraine, we are jointly ready and all of NATO is ready,” US President also said.

It is pertinent to note that Germany has stressed the importance of several diplomatic formats in tackling the tensions between Russia-Ukraine. Berlin has even refused to send weapons to Ukraine, which according to AP, has irked some allies. Meanwhile, the United States has deployed additional troops in Poland, Romania and Germany as Moscow is accused of ramping up its military presence near its border with Ukraine.

Image: AP