Biden Says Pandemic Is Over, Experts Claim Remarks Could Hamper Efforts To Battle COVID-19

A day after US President Joe Biden abruptly announced the end of the pandemic in the United States, a number of lawmakers and public health experts criticised him and voiced that his announcement could hamper effective COVID management in the country. Several lawmakers believe that Biden's remarks could hamper the administration's efforts to minimise the spread of the lethal virus. According to The Hill, some experts opined that his call could broadcast a wrong message among citizens and added they could start living a normal life-- without masks and other essential COVID protections.

They underscored that the administration has focused its recent messaging on the importance of getting vaccinated and receiving booster shots to increase immunity, as well as the wide availability of antiviral pills and other forms of treatment for those who contract the virus. They opined that Biden's message would hamper all those efforts.

Earlier on Sunday, President Biden was quick to announce that the "pandemic is now over in the United States". The latest remarks from Biden came during an interview with CBS' "60 Minutes, where he advocated for precautions but later announced the end of the pandemic era. "The pandemic is over. We still have a problem with Coronavirus. We're still doing a lot of work on it. It's -- but the pandemic is over," Biden said. "If you notice, no one's wearing masks. Everybody seems to be in pretty good shape. And so I think it's changing," he added.

COVID-19 response coordinator says COVID isn't over

His remarks were contradicted by several top White House officials including COVID-19 response coordinator, Ashish Jha. According to Jha, the pandemic is not over and suggested people stay vigilant. The pandemic isn’t over. And we will remain vigilant, and of course, we continue to look for and prepare for unforeseen twists and turns,” said Jha earlier this month during a press conference in the White House. Surprisingly, his claim came a week after the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said around 400 people were dying from COVID-19 daily.

Even Biden and his wife, US First Lady, Jill Biden had recently contracted the lethal virus despite being fully vaccinated. However, Biden termed the mild cases were a testament to the improvements in care during his presidency. Besides, in the first week of this month, his administration asked Congress for funding worth billions in order to support its testing and vaccine programs through a potential fall wave. Now, the experts fear that his announcement would let the Republicans oppose the funding request.

People suffering from long-term COVID-19 symptoms demonstrated outside of the White House

Video from the protest today! Protesters with #LongCovid & #MECFS lay down on the #WhiteHouse sidewalk today risking arrest to tell @POTUS that millions are being disabled from post-viral disease, including Long COVID & ME/CFS. Join our post-protest chat at 7 pm ET here! #press pic.twitter.com/TyipBG3x47 — #MEAction Network (@MEActNet) September 19, 2022

Meanwhile, Biden's remarks were also denounced by the people who are facing long-term COVID-19 symptoms. On Monday, a number of such people protested outside the White House and demanded the Biden administration look after the patients who are facing the aftermath of the disease. "We are sick and disabled with ME/CFS and Long COVID but we are here today, putting our bodies on the line, to tell President Biden that the pandemic is not over, that millions of us are being disabled from post-viral disease, and we need urgent action from our government," demonstrator and MEAction advocacy director Ben HsuBorger said in a statement. We are calling on President Biden to declare ME/CFS and Long COVID a national emergency," he added.

Image: AP/Twitter/@MEActNet