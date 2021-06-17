Biden Says Putin Agrees He 'does Not Want Cold War,' But US Drew 'line On Cybersecurity'

After US President Joe Biden and Russia’s Vladimir Putin held “positive talks” in their first summit in Geneva on Wednesday, the US President told reporters that his Russian counterpart agreed that Kremlin does not want a new cold war. The Russian president, meanwhile, stated at a conference that the conversation, entirely, was “absolutely constructive.” As the two countries held a three-hour-long meeting, Biden told reporters that the talks were “good positive” but he "drew a line at the Cybersecurity issues."

US President Joe Biden told Russian President Vladimir Putin that certain “critical infrastructure” should be "off-limits" to cyber attacks, as he outlined a list of key organizations, including 16 sectors designated by the United States as critical infrastructure. As the two leaders commenced their cybersecurity talks, the United States requested information from Russia about recent cyber attacks, and likewise, Moscow asked information on the cyberthreats allegedly posed by the US, for which, Putin said, the Biden administration has not yielded to a response.

"We agreed to task experts in both our countries to work on specific understandings about what is off-limits," Biden told a news conference. "We'll find out whether we have a cybersecurity arrangement that begins to bring some order.” Meanwhile, Russia’s Putin told reporters at a separate presser that he had, in fact, agreed to "begin consultations" on cybersecurity issues, adding that the cybersecurity consultations were "extremely important”. "We need to throw out all kinds of insinuations, sit down at the expert level and start working in the interests of the United States and Russia," the Russian President said.

"As far as cybersecurity is concerned, we agreed that we would begin consultations on that issue, and I believe that's extraordinarily important. And obviously, both sides have to assume certain obligations there," Putin told reporters after the meeting with Biden in Geneva.

The United States warned that it would respond to actions “that impair our vital interests or those of our allies”. “This is about practical, straightforward, no-nonsense decisions. We’ll find out within the next six months to a year if we have an actual strategic dialogue that works,” US President Joe Biden told reporters in his post-summit press conference. In a warning to Moscow, Biden told reporters, “We have the significant cyber capability and he knows it, and if they violate these basic norms we will respond,” as he boarded the Air Force One to return to the US.

Putin denies Moscow's role

Biden’s Russian counterpart Putin, separately, denied that Moscow had any role in the ransomware hacking citing “no evidence” and had instead blamed the US for a series of cyberattacks. In the conference after the meeting with Joe Biden, the Russian President said that Kremlin had sent 45 requests about digital attacks to "relevant bodies" in the US, last year.

"So in terms of volume and frequency, we have to address that in a consultatory process. We believe that cyberspace is extraordinarily important in general, and in particular for the US and, to the same extent, for Russia,” Putin said. Regarding the Colonial Pipeline, Putin responded, that his own country faces such cyberattacks "every year" and that these cyberattacks were not state-directed. The Russian leader cited security compromise on one of the “key health systems” in Russia.