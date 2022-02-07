Biden Says 'there's Nothing New' About China & Russia Working Together As Xi-Putin Meet

United States President Joe Biden on Sunday said that there was “nothing new” about Moscow and Beijing cooperating closely after Chinese and Russian Presidents met last week. As Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 opened on 4 February, Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin met in Beijing and reaffirmed the friendship between both nations.

During a press briefing, when reporters pressed on if the US President is worried about Russia and China getting close to each other, Biden said, “There is nothing new about that”.

Xi and Putin met on Friday and according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, both leaders had an in-depth and thorough exchange of views on China-Russia ties and a range of other significant issues considering international strategic security and stability. According to Sputnik, Xi described Putin’s visit as a fulfilled commitment to getting together for the Winter Olympics and shared his belief that Friday’s Spring Festival Meeting will add fresh vitality to the bilateral relations of both countries.

After the Xi-Putin meeting on Friday, the Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov on Saturday said that with the meeting between Chinese and Russian presidents, fears are growing in Washington that Russia and Moscow are growing close to each other. Biden, when asked if he is considering sending more troops to eastern Europe if tensions near Ukraine escalated, the US President on Sunday refused to comment. The US President said, “I am not gonna speculate on that”.

Xi and Putin discuss Russia’s security proposals sent to US, NATO

It is pertinent to note that Xi and Putin discussed the international situationm Kremlin said, “In particular, the circumstances surrounding the security guarantees proposed by the Russian Federation” while referring to the draft agreements which Moscow has sent out to the West in December 2021 and now US and NATO have responded to the same in writing. Kremlin also added, “Xi Jinping thanked Vladimir Putin for his wholehearted support of the One China principle.” Meanwhile, Putin’s office stated, Russian and Chinese presidents “also discussed bilateral military-technical cooperation, mutual recognition of coronavirus vaccines and the opening of borders depending on the epidemiological situation.”

(Image: AP)

