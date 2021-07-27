Biden Says US-Iraq Relationship In 'new Phase', Assures 'end' Of Combat Mission

US President Joe Biden on July 26 met with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi and said that the bilateral relations between both the nations were in a “new phase” that would include the end of US combat operations in the Middle Eastern nation. Alongside Iraqi PM at the White House on Monday, US President said that the country is “committed to our security cooperation" and will "to continue to train, to assist, to help, to deal with ISIS as it arises."

He said, “Our role in Iraq will be as a — dealing with not — it’s just to be available, to continue to train, to assist, to help, and to deal with ISIS as it — as it arrives.”

“But we’re not going to be, by the end of the year, in a combat mission,” Biden said in a joint press conference.

Today, I met with Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi of Iraq in the Oval Office. We reaffirmed our commitment to expand cooperation through new initiatives focused on education, health, and climate as well as support for Iraq’s democracy and strengthened rule of law. pic.twitter.com/wxtqizA3U7 — President Biden (@POTUS) July 26, 2021

The US President also pledged America’s support for Iraqi elections in October and said that Washington is working closely with Baghdad, the Gulf Cooperation Council and the United Nations to ensure the elections are fair. Meanwhile, Kadhemi said that the US and Iraq have a “strategic partnership.” Iraqi PM said, “America, they help Iraq. Together we fight, fight and defeat ISIS...Today, our relationship is stronger than ever -- our partnership in the economy, the environment, health, education, culture and more.”

“It’s a great honour to be here today with our American friends. We have strategic partnership. I’m happy to be here in Washington to discuss the future of our nation and how to improve this relation between our two countries,” Kadhemi also said.

US combat mission in Iraq

Coupled with Biden’s withdrawal of the last remaining US troops in Afghanistan by August 31, after over 18 years, US President and Iraqi PM have confirmed the US troops’ fate in Iraq. Biden’s latest affirmation that American soldiers will leave the nation by the end of the year, marks the completion of US combat missions in the two wars that then US President George W Bush began under his leadership. Presently, as per reports, there are 2,500 US troops in Iraq with an aim to tackle the Islamic State. Now, America’s role in Iraq would drastically shift to only training and advising the Iraqi military to defend itself.

IMAGE: @POTUS/Twitter