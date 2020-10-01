Joe Biden Says Voters Will 'not Stand For' Trump As He Refuses To Leave Oval Office

Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden, on September 30, said that American voters “will not stand for" President Donald Trump losing the elections and still refusing to leave the office. Speaking at a campaign stop in Ohio, the 77-year-old asked people to vote for him in colossal numbers so as to eliminate any possibility of Trump staying back in the Oval office if defeated. Both Trump who is contesting for reelection and Biden have pulled all the stops to allure voters ahead of November 3 elections.

“The president will step down. The American people will not stand for it. No agency would stand for that happening,” he said while addressing voters in Alliance, Ohio.

Trump, who first won a four-term in 2016, has often deflected from the question of leaving the White house reckoning that mail-in votes have high chances of being manipulated. Repeating his opposition to mail in votes, the 74-year old speculated that the November elections “would be rigged”. “If I see tens of thousands of ballots being manipulated, I can't go along with that," he said. "This is going to be a fraud like you've never seen," he said.

Speaking at the Presidential debate in Cleveland, the Republican leader also asserted that the results of November 3 elections may not be known for months. When asked if he would accept the outcome, he deflected the question giving no answer. However, Democratic candidate Joe Biden pledged to accept the vote results. "If it's me, if it's not me, I'll support the outcome," he said. Biden also told Trump to 'shut up' during the debate, a comment that eventually set the precedent for a lot more chaos and shouting in the first major face-off, weeks before the election.

