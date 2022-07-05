As America’s Independence Day was clouded by another mass shooting in a July Fourth Parade in Chicago, US President Joe Biden sought to strike an optimistic note of unity in his Monday speech. Six people were killed after a gunman shot at a holiday parade in a Chicago suburb, Illinois. In an address to a July 4 barbeque for military families at the White House, the US President expressed confidence that the country would emerge from the “unsettling” times.

"The economy is growing, but not without pain. Liberty is under assault, assault both here and abroad," Biden said.

"In recent days, there has been reason to think that this country is moving backward, that freedom has been reduced, that rights we assumed were protected are no longer”, he added while referring to the unprecedented decision of the Supreme Court to overturn the landmark Roe V Wade ruling. This month, US SC triggered widespread discontentment in the US after the jury took away women’s constitutional right to abortion. Additionally, US SC expanded gun rights for people wishing to take firearms in public.

"I know it can be exhausting and unsettling, but tonight, I want you to know that we're going to get through all of this," Biden added.

Tune in as I deliver remarks this Independence Day. https://t.co/ceHWU8PuSB — President Biden (@POTUS) July 4, 2022

22-yr-old suspect arrested in Chicago Mass shooting

Meanwhile, clouding America’s most patriotic holiday, police on Monday arrested a suspect after the mass shooting in a crowded Chicago suburb killing six and wounding at least 30. The 22-year-old Robert Crimo was initially identified as a “person of interest” and became the target of a massive manhunt in Illinois. From a rooftop, the shooter shot at the crowd with a high-powered rifle.

It should be mentioned that the mass shooting in the US at a July 4 parade in Chicago was part of the wave of gun violence plaguing the country. The Gun Violence Archive website has stated the US records up to 40,000 deaths a year that are caused by firearms. The shooting in Illinois has now clouded America's Independence Day where each town and city hosts some kind of mass celebration including parades, and barbeques. The gun advocacy group also noted that the US has recorded at least 309 mass shootings so far this year.

Image: AP