Biden Shares Intent To Run For 2024 Election; 'But I Could, You Know, Drop Dead...'

US President Joe Biden, who would turn 80 on his upcoming birthday on November 20, told MSNBC's The Sunday Show that it is "a legitimate thing" to be concerned about anyone's age, "including mine," when asked if he was going to run for the elections in 2024. "I think that's totally legitimate. I think the best way to make the judgment is to watch me. Am I slowing up? Am I going at the same pace?" Biden said at the conference, referring to the speculations about his health and old age.

'I could, you know, drop dead...' says Biden

Biden's host Jonathan Capehart questioned America's oldest POTUS if he plans to recontest in the upcoming 2024 elections. The host brought up his Democrat-voting Aunt Gloria, who was unsure about Biden's 2024 election bid. Biden's cognitive health has been under the radar, particularly by the Republicans, as he often made verbal gaffes, and demonstrated strange conduct during press conferences. “I have not made that formal decision but it’s my intention . . . to run again and we’ll have time to make that decision," Biden noted.

Biden added that he was a "great respecter of fate" and that he "could get a disease tomorrow." "I could, you know, drop dead tomorrow," he added.

Biden also took an indirect swipe at those who question his declining health, as he said they could “support some other Democrat.” "In terms of my energy level and in terms of how much I'm able to do, I think people should look and say, 'Does he still have the same passion for what he's doing?' And if they think I do and I can do it, then that's fine. If they don't...they should encourage me not to go,” said the US president.

He then clarified, that right now he was in a good health. "Right now, knock on wood, I do not want to jinx myself, I am in good health. All of my- everything physically about me is still functioning well, so you know, and mentally too, so," said the US Commander in Chief. The clips emerging out of Biden's interview, though, raised eyebrows, as the US president appeared to “zone out” at one point while speaking.