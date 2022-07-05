Biden 'shocked' By Chicago Shooting At July 4 Parade, Vows To End Gun Violence 'epidemic'

US President Joe Biden expressed shock over the "senseless" gun violence that has killed at least six people and injured more than 30 during an Independence Day Parade on Monday. The mass shooting, which has become routine affairs in the United States, has again shattered the rituals of American life. In recent months, schools, churches, and grocery stores were attacked, and now community parades have all become killing grounds. Reacting to the July 4 shooting incident, the US President said he was shocked by the gun violence that has yet again brought grief to an American community on Independence Day. He again called gun violence-- an epidemic and said he would not give up fighting against it. In a tweet followed by the incident, Biden thanked the law enforcement agencies which had responded to the incident.

"Jill and I are shocked by the senseless gun violence that has yet again brought grief to an American community this Independence Day. As always, we are grateful for the first responders and law enforcement on the scene. I will not give up fighting the epidemic of gun violence," he wrote on Twitter.

Police find man suspected in shooting

According to Highland Park's police chief, the suspect, identified as 22-year-old Robert E Crimo III has been arrested after hours of the search operation. However, police declined to answer questions about how they identified Crimo. Earlier, Police issued a warning saying Crimo III should be dangerous as he was heavily armed and was out of the grip of the security agencies. Meanwhile, Illinois Governor J B Pritzker, during a press conference, denounced the recent attack and said it was devastating that a celebration of America was ripped apart by our uniquely "American plague". “I'm furious because it does not have to be this way... while we celebrate the Fourth of July just once a year, mass shootings have become a weekly — yes, weekly — American tradition."

Nancy Pelosi condoles victims of July 4 shooting

Americans’ hearts are broken by the senseless gun violence in Highland Park today, as innocent families were celebrating this all-American holiday.



We pray for all those who have lost loved ones and for the entire community forever scarred by this shooting. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) July 4, 2022

Speaker Nancy Pelosi has also expressed grief over the loss of lives and called the incident heart-wrenching that unleashed on the day of celebration. In a statement issued on Monday, Pelosi said Americans’ hearts were broken by the senseless gun violence in Highland Park and added, "We pray for all those who have lost loved ones and for the entire community forever scarred by this shooting." " As we mark Independence Day today, let us renew our vow to never relent until all our children can live free from the fear of gun violence," she added.

It's legal to make and keep guns in America

Notably, gun violence is a severe problem in the United States, with regular cases of sporadic shooting incidents, and even mass shootings. In the US, the right to keep and bear arms is a fundamental right protected by the Second Amendment to the United States Constitution. Here, people made firearms that usually are assembled from parts and milled with a metal-cutting machine. These kinds of guns lack serial numbers. According to the White House, it is legal to build a gun in a home or a workshop and there is no federal requirement for a background check. "The goal is to “help stop the proliferation of these firearms,” according to the White House. Earlier in April 2021-- months after taking charge of the country-- Biden had called the gun violence an "epidemic and an international embarrassment." "It is actually a public health crisis," the US President had said during remarks at the White House.

