Biden Signs Bill Directing Declassification Of COVID Origins As China Remains Stubborn

United States President Joe Biden, on Monday, signed a bipartisan bill that instructs the federal government to declassify as much intelligence as feasible regarding the origins of COVID-19, over three years since the outbreak of the pandemic began.

The new legislation, which passed through both the House and Senate without opposition, mandates the Office of the Director of National Intelligence to declassify intelligence related to China's Wuhan Institute of Virology. It references "potential links" between the research conducted at the institute and the outbreak of COVID-19, which was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11, 2020. The law permits redactions to protect sensitive sources and methods.

There is disagreement among US intelligence agencies regarding the probable origin of the deadly virus, with some suggesting that it originated from a lab leak, while others suggest it was a spillover from animals. Experts believe that the true origin of the Coronavirus pandemic, which has resulted in the deaths of over 1.1 million individuals in the US and millions more across the globe, may not be discovered for many years, or possibly never.

President Biden expressed his satisfaction with signing the legislation in a statement. “My Administration will continue to review all classified information relating to COVID–19’s origins, including potential links to the Wuhan Institute of Virology,” he said.

“In implementing this legislation, my Administration will declassify and share as much of that information as possible, consistent with my constitutional authority to protect against the disclosure of information that would harm national security.”

WHO criticises China for withholding COVID research

The World Health Organization has criticised Chinese officials for withholding scientific research that could uncover the origin of the coronavirus. On Friday, the WHO asked Chinese officials about why the data was not disclosed three years ago and why it could not be located now, after being published online in January.

Prior to disappearing from the internet, a group of international virus experts had downloaded and begun analysing the research, which supported the theory that the pandemic may have originated from illegally traded raccoon dogs that infected humans at China's Wuhan Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market. However, the experts were unable to reach a conclusive result as the gene sequences were removed from a scientific database once they offered to collaborate with their Chinese counterparts on the analysis.

"These data could have -- and should have -- been shared three years ago," Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the WHO's director general, said. The missing evidence now "needs to be shared with the international community immediately," he said.