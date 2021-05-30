Biden Slams Texas Voting Bill ‘wrong And Un-American’, Says It's 'assault On Democracy'

On Saturday, US President Joe Biden slammed the Texas state's Republican-controlled election legislature terming it an "assault on American democracy.” The new voting overhaul seeks to ban drive-thru voting and would require voters to request absentee ballots rather than the election officials needing to send applications to all voters in the 24-hour electoral balloting window. The draft bill curtails the use of drop boxes and the voting hours between 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. It’s part of an assault on democracy that we’ve seen far too often this year—and often disproportionately targeting Black and Brown Americans," Biden said in a statement. "It’s wrong and un-American.”

Biden appealed to instate the For the People Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Act to expand the voting rights of the American citizens, particularly for the minority communities. The democrat’s election overhaul bill aims to extend the balloting deadlines, provide relaxation to the automatic voter registration rules such as time waiver to add millions of Americans to the roll and add flexibility for states to implement parts of the bill.

According to NBC, the bill will be tabled before the Democratic-controlled Rules Committee when Congress returns from recess. Chairwoman Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and the lead sponsor, Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., plan a "manager's amendment” that will amend the House-passed version of the bill. Biden’s voting bill comes as the GOP-led states like Texas, Florida and Georgia introduced new voting bills that the Democrats compared with Jim Crow laws that “disenfranchised nonwhite Americans”.

“I call again on Congress to pass the For the People Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act. And I continue to call on all Americans, of every party and persuasion, to stand up for our democracy and protect the right to vote and the integrity of our elections,” President Joe Biden said in a statement. “In the 21st century, we should be making it easier, not harder, for every eligible voter to vote,” he added.

Mail-in ballot a 'criminal offense'

On May 29, as the GOP restrictive voting bill known as SB7 was just a few steps away from making it on the Republican governor of Texas Greg Abbott’s table, US President Biden condemned it as “an attack to the sacred right to vote”. The GOP lawmakers in Florida, Texas, and Georgia have used the former US President Donald Trump’s unsubstantiated claims of “election fraud” and his loss to impose the sweeping voting restrictions bill. The provisions of the legislation have several controversial laws that overhaul the prior norms while disproportionately attacking the rights of the minorities and the Black community in America.

The draft bans the drive-through voting in Harris County as well as Houston, a practice opted by nearly 140,000 voters during the pandemic to safely and conveniently vote. It also makes the mail-in ballot a criminal offense, and limits the early voting and practices of the absentee ballot as Republican governors argued that there should be more identification requirements for casting the vote.

Earlier this Friday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer D-N.Y., said that he will quickly begin the consideration of the bill known on Capitol Hill as S.1, in the wake of Republicans amending voting rights. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., on the House committee made it a priority to kill the bill, an aide told NBC. Democrat Governor of Georgia, Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., is planning to introduce a voting bill amendment that seeks to ban particularly the Republican states from restricting volunteers from giving food or water to the citizens waiting in line to vote and strengthen the access for poll observers. The governors of the Republican-led states including Arizona, Georgia, and Florida argued that the voting bill would prevent election fraud and crimes.