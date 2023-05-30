Biden Slams Uganda's Anti-LGBTQ Law, Calls It A 'tragic Violation Of Human Rights'

US President Joe Biden has criticised the Ugandan president for signing into law tough new anti-gay legislation on Monday, reported ANI. While slamming Yoweri Museveni, he called it a "tragic violation of universal human rights". Further, he has also demanded its immediate repeal. The US president has said that no one should "have to live in fear for life or being subjected to violence and discrimination".

Anti-homosexuality law passed by Uganda

The new law would mandate a 20-year term for "promoting" homosexuality and would prescribe the death penalty for certain behaviour including engaging in gay sex when HIV positive. "The enactment of Uganda's Anti-Homosexuality Act is a tragic violation of universal human rights - one that is not worthy of the Ugandan people, and one that jeopardises the prospects of critical economic growth for the entire country," said Biden while condemning the new law, as per the press briefing released by the US State Department.

Further, he added, "I join with people around the world - including many in Uganda - in calling for its immediate repeal. No one should have to live in constant fear for their life or being subjected to violence and discrimination. It is wrong." Joe Biden has also asserted that ever since the Anti-Homosexuality Act has been introduced, reports of violence and discrimination targeting Ugandans who are or are perceived to be LGBTQI+ have increased.

While criticising the decision of Yoweri Museveni's decision on LGBTQI+, Biden said that this shameful act has increased human rights abuses and corruption trends. Meanwhile, Uganda's Speaker of Parliament Anita Among tweeted a statement, in which she wrote, "I now encourage the duty bearers under the law to execute the mandate bestowed upon them in the Anti-Homosexuality Act." Further, she added, "The People of Uganda have spoken, and it is your duty to now enforce the law in a fair, steadfast, and firm manner."