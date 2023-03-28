The city of Nashville grieved the young lives that were lost in a mass shooting at an elementary school on Monday. But far away in the White House, US President Joe Biden appeared to have only one thing on his mind -- Ice cream. Hours after the shooting left six people dead, Biden began his speech with a bizarre joke about chocolate chip ice cream at an East Room event of women-owned businesses.

“My name is Joe Biden. I’m Dr. Jill Biden’s husband. And I eat Jeni’s ice cream — chocolate chip. I came down because I heard there was chocolate chip ice cream,” he said, as some chuckled in the room. “By the way, I have a whole refrigerator full upstairs. You think I’m kidding? I’m not," Biden said in his first remarks after the deadly shooting.

Finally reading the room, the 80-year-old addressed the shooting rampage at Nashville's Covenant School in which three students and three staffers died. Using terms like "sick" and “a family’s worst nightmare," Biden demanded that Congress must pass a ban on firearms. But his focus on the shooting was short-lived, as he drifted off again to the world of ice creams.

“The businesses represented in this room stretch across industries, from restaurants to architectural firms to hardware stores, plus Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream. And by the way — by the way, it is splendid,” he said, promoting an Ohio-based ice cream chain.

Biden's ill-timed ice cream joke draws flak on social media

“If I were allowed to take you upstairs, you got a whole freezer full of Jeni’s chocolate chip ice cream. You know it’s pretty dull when you’ve been in public life as long as I have and you’re known for two things: chocolate chip ice cream and Ray-Bans sunglasses, but what the hell,” the president continued.

BIDEN: "If I'm allowed to take you upstairs, I've got a whole full freezer full of Jini's chocolate chip ice cream" pic.twitter.com/lrN0EfQFYY — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 27, 2023

A clip of the awkward speech has gone viral on social media, with one user disappointingly expressing, "This is America." "This guy is Sick in the head! When do we IMPEACH HIM??" wrote an account with the username 'Trump-4ever'. A third user said, "As clueless of a man as God ever made."