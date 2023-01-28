US President Joe Biden spoke to the mother and stepfather of Tyre Nichols on Friday afternoon (local time) ahead of the release of the body camera footage of his violent arrest. Nichols, a black motorist, died three days after a confrontation with the officers during a traffic stop in Memphis, Tennessee.

Five Memphis police officers have been fired since the incident and charged with murder and other crimes on Thursday. The officers, who are all black, each face charges of second-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct, and official oppression.

"Like so many, I was outraged and deeply pained to see the horrific video of the beating that resulted in Tyre Nichols’ death. It is yet another painful reminder of the profound fear and trauma, the pain, and the exhaustion that Black and Brown Americans experience every single day," said Biden in a statement.

'Family deserve a swift, full, & transparent investigation': Biden

Biden, having watched the footage, said that the video would leave people 'justifiably outraged'. Calling for a full investigation, he said, "I spoke with RowVaughn Wells and Rodney Wells, Mr. Nichols’ mother and stepfather, this afternoon. There are no words to describe the heartbreak and grief of losing a beloved child and young father. Nothing can bring Mr. Nichols back to his family and the Memphis community. But Mr. and Mrs. Wells, Mr. Nichols’ son, and his whole family deserve a swift, full, and transparent investigation."

US Vice-President Kamala Harris also released a statement saying, "Tyre Nichols should have made it home to his family. Yet, once again, America mourns the life of a son and father brutally cut short at the hands of those sworn to protect and serve. The footage and images released tonight will forever be seared in our memories, and they open wounds that will never fully heal."

Tyre Nichols should have made it home to his family. Yet tonight, once again, America mourns a life brutally cut short at the hands of those sworn to protect and serve.



I join President Biden in his call for accountability and transparency. Read my full statement. pic.twitter.com/3c2Aq3M3Xu — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) January 28, 2023

Violent police arrest footage released

Memphis authorities released more than an hour of footage of the police beating Tyre Nichols on Friday night. The bodycam footage shows Nichols during his initial face-to-face encounter with police, being pulled from his car, then tased on the ground before fleeing the police. Nichols tells the police that he is complying with their demands as he is on the ground. The video shakes as an officer deploys his taser. Moments later Nichols flees. Police catch up with him a short time later.

Nichols, a 29-year-old father, was on his way home from taking pictures of the sky on January 7, when police pulled him over. He was just a few minutes from the home he shared with his mother and stepfather, when he was killed in what authorities have described as a brutal attack by five Memphis police officers, who have since been charged with second-degree murder and other offenses.