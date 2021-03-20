Biden Stumbling Thrice Trying To Board AF One Reminds Of Trump's Ginger Walk Down A Ramp

US President Joe Biden fell three times on a staircase while boarding Air Force One on Friday. He was headed to Atlanta to meet Asian-American community leaders after the incident of mass firing at a parlour earlier this week.

Video of the 78-year-old president stumbling upon the staircase has gone viral on social media. The video shows Biden holding on to the side railings as he attempts to climb the staircase amid windy weather. After the triple fall, he was able to recover, gain balance, and later gave the customary salute from the top of the staircase before boarding the flight.

Following Joe Biden’s fall, White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre in a statement said, “It’s pretty windy outside. It’s very windy. I almost fell coming up the steps myself." Weather at the Maryland Airbase showed 6-14 mph winds on Friday.

When Trump walked slowly down a ramp

Biden's triple fall conjures up memories of the mainstream media panicking over former President Donald Trump's 'cautious walk' down a ramp last year. Reporters had sounded the alarm about Trump’s well-being after he was seen hesitantly descending the ramp at a New York-based academy, believing that they were signs of his "declining health."

Trump descended a ramp extremely carefully at the end of his West Point speech today pic.twitter.com/uMG3KyB1V1 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 13, 2020

It remains to be seen if 78-year-old Biden’s slip on the staircase would receive a fraction of the attention that Trump received for walking gingerly. Biden, who defeated Trump in a bitterly contested election last year, is the oldest US president. In the run-up to the 2020 US Presidential elections, some people had expressed concerns about his health and physique.