Biden Sued By Green Groups Over Oil Drilling Project In Alaska Likened To 'carbon Bomb'

Several environmental groups have come together for a lawsuit against Joe Biden filed on Wednesday after the US president approved an $8 billion oil drilling project in Alaska which detractors have labelled as a "carbon bomb". According to The New York Post, a coalition of green groups have accused Biden of contradicting his campaign vows to stop drilling in public regions and finding alternative sources of energy after he signed off the Willow Project, which has the potential to yield up to 180,000 barrels of oil on a daily basis.

On Monday, Biden approved petroleum refineries firm ConocoPhillips to set up three sites on federal land for drilling activities, specifically in Alaska's National Petroleum Reserve. Following this, Earthjustice’s Alaska regional office released a statement that warned of the detrimental effects that the Willow project would cause.

“There is no question that the administration possessed the legal authority to stop Willow — yet it chose not to,” said Erik Grafe, deputy managing attorney in the regional office.

“It greenlit this carbon bomb without adequately assessing its climate impacts or weighing its options to limit the damage and say no. The climate crisis is one of the greatest challenges we face, and President Biden has promised to do all he can to meet the moment,” Grafe added.

What does the lawsuit say?

Earthjustice, a US-based nonprofit, sued the POTUS on behalf of multiple groups such as the Center for Biological Diversity, Friends of the Earth, Defenders of Wildlife, the Natural Resources Defense Council, and Greenpeace USA. The lawsuit claims that the drilling project “undermines President Biden’s promises to slash greenhouse-gas emissions in half by 2030 and transition the United States to clean energy”.

Moreover, the groups argue that the Willow project would release “260 million metric tons of carbon emissions into the atmosphere over the next 30 years" and “cause ​irreparable harm to the environment, Arctic wildlife and nearby people who depend on the land for subsistence”.

On the other hand, ConocoPhillips, which will lead the project, has argued that over 1,800 job openings would come out of the initiative in the construction stage, and 300 long-term positions will be filled. In addition to that, the project would generate billions of dollars of tax revenue and royalty fees.